AFC South news round-up: Texans settle lawsuits, Jags fans want more shade

As we continue to slog through the quiet time of year on the calendar, we’re taking a trip around the AFC South to check in on the Tennessee Titans’ rivals, the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Houston, the Texans appear to have rid themselves of the many lawsuits involving Deshaun Watson. Also, one writer believes there’s an avenue for Houston to not only make a playoff push, but also secure a top-10 pick.

As the Colts prepare for training camp later this month, our friends at Colts Wire provided several great breakdowns of the team, including the players with the most to gain and lose.

The Jaguars recently received some good injury news on one of their running backs, and fans also weighed-in on some stadium issues in a survey and one thing is clear: they want more shade.

Now, a look at those stories and more.

7 Colts with the most to gain at training camp

Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey lists the seven players he believes have the most to gain at training camp. The list includes mostly rookies.

5 Colts with the most to lose at training camp

After listing the players with the most to gain at training camp, Hickey turned his attention to those with the most to lose. Projected starting left tackle Matt Pryor was the biggest name to make the list.

1 burning question at each position entering Colts training camp

Hickey is asking the most important question at each position for the Colts going into training camp. The Colts’ biggest questions are no doubt on offense, while their defense is mostly set. Sounds like the Titans.

How many roster spots are available as Colts enter training camp?

Hickey goes position by position to determine how many roster locks and players on the bubble the Colts have entering training camp.

Texans settle claims with 30 Deshaun Watson accusers

Attorney Tony Buzbee said the Texans have settled lawsuits with 30 Deshaun Watson accusers. The terms of the settlements have not been disclosed.

4 Texans poised for a breakout season in 2022

Mark Lane of Texans Wire chooses the four players he believes are set for a breakout season in 2022. It was an even split, with two offensive and two defensive players making the list.

How the Texans could make a playoff push and score a top-10 draft pick in 2022

Lane sees a potential avenue in which the Texans could make a push for the playoffs and still secure a top-10 pick. The former would require the Titans and Colts taking a major steps back, and the Browns having a poor season because of a suspension to Watson (Houston owns the Browns’ first-round selection the next two years). The latter is far more plausible.

Collinsworth: Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence 'a match made in heaven'

Former NFL player and announcer Chris Collinsworth is high on the Jaguars’ quarterback-head coach pairing, saying Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson are “a match made in heaven.”

Watch: Jags RB James Robinson continues to make progress

One of the Jaguars’ bigger question marks this offseason is the status of running back James Robinson, who is working his way back from a torn Achilles and is up in the air for the start of the season. Robinson recently posted a video to social media showing his latest progress.

Jags stadium survey reveals fans' support for shade and stadium renovations

The Jaguars sent out a survey back in April asking fans a bunch of questions about the team and stadium, and over 5,800 people responded, a little over half of which were season-ticket holders. In the results, the vast majority of fans support stadium renovations and having shade on all seats.

