AFC South news round-up: Metchie diagnosed with Leukemia, Leonard’s name change

Colts' Darius Leonard wants to be called Shaquille

The linebacker formerly known as Darius Leonard wants to be called by his middle name, Shaquille, moving forward. Leonard says that’s the name he grew up with and didn’t want to say anything during his first years in the league.

Colts' Matt Pryor 'taking every rep' at left tackle

One of the top Colts position battles to watch this offseason is at left tackle, where Matt Pryor is battling it out with rookie Bernhard Raimann for the starting job. Thus far, it’s Pryor seeing every first-team rep at practice.

Texans' John Metchie diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, likely to miss 2022

Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie has unfortunately been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, which Metchie says is the most curable form of Leukemia. The rookie also revealed that he will likely miss the 2022 campaign. We wish him the best in his fight and hope for a speedy recovery.

Is Davis Mills really getting a fair shot as Texans' starting quarterback?

Mark Lane of Texans Wire weighs in on Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed saying Texans quarterback Davis Mills isn’t getting a fair shot to prove he’s the long-term solution under center thanks to a lack of weapons around him.

Texans CB Derek Stingley on track to play in Week 1 vs. Colts

Texans top pick Derek Stingley is expected to be limited at the start of camp, but not because of injury. General manager Nick Caserio is intent on bringing the rookie along slowly after he played in just three games last year due to a Lisfranc injury. He’s expected to be ready for Week 1, though.

Josh Allen excited to be a part of a professional setting after Jags HC change

It seems like a day doesn’t go by that former Jags head coach Urban Meyer isn’t rightly dragged through the mud after the all-time horrible job he did in in Jacksonville. This quote from Josh Allen says it all:

“Man, it feels great to be a part of a professional locker room,” Allen said. “Not only in the locker room, but when you talk to the coaches it’s a professional setting…

“[Head coach Doug Pederson is] not getting on to us, but he’s letting us know what’s real and he’s talking to us like grown men. With that, there is nothing but respect. We’re going to grow and we’re going to be great.”

Trevor Lawrence discusses one of his biggest goals heading into second year

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hoping to prove he belongs in the NFL in 2022 after a shaky first season. Head coach Doug Pederson believes the former No. 1 overall pick is “in a good place” and likes the direction he’s heading so far in training camp.

