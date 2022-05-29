AFC South news round-up: Etienne cleared, Moore unhappy with contract

Another week, another trip around the AFC South to see what the Tennessee Titans’ rivals — the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans — are up to after the first week of OTAs.

In Indianapolis, the Colts added a new veteran quarterback to the roster as an insurance policy for starter Matt Ryan. Also, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has become disgruntled over his contract situation.

In Jacksonville, 2021 first-round pick and running back Travis Etienne has been cleared to take part in practice, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence is pleased with his newest wide receiver and head coach early on.

The Texans have been impressed with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton thus far, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks believes players are buying in as a whole.

Those are some of the nine stories we’re covering in this week’s AFC South round-up as we continue to keep an eye on the Texans, Jaguars and Colts throughout the offseason.

Report: Colts 'have no intention' of giving Kenny Moore a new deal

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is unhappy with his contract, but Indianapolis has “no intention” of giving him a new deal, according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Read more here.

Colts agree to two-year deal with QB Nick Foles

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts and veteran quarterback Nick Foles agreed to a two-year deal. Foles will serve as quarterback Matt Ryan’s backup in 2022.

Read more here.

Colts impressed with Matt Ryan's accuracy.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Both head coach Frank Reich and wide receiver Michael Pittman lauded Ryan for his accuracy in practice recently.

“The ball is just right there, and you just turn and catch the ball. I mean, it just makes it easy,” Pittman Jr. said of Ryan. “Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants.”

Read more here.

Jags RB Travis Etienne cleared for practice activities

P Photo/John Raoux

Running back Travis Etienne has been cleared for practice. The second-year back missed his entire rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.

Story continues

Read more here.

Trevor Lawrence discusses connection with Christian Kirk and Doug Pederson

AP Photo/John Raoux

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is pleased early on with his new head coach, Doug Pederson, and new wide receiver, Christian Kirk.

Read more here.

Taylor Lewan thinks Jags have the potential to be a good team

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn’t sleeping on the Jaguars in 2022, saying Jacksonville “could be good” at any moment.

Read more here.

Derek Stingley 'has work to do' to get ready for training camp

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texans general manager Nick Caserio believes first-round pick and cornerback Derek Stingley “has work to do” to get ready for training camp.

Read more here.

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says 'everyone is bought in'

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks praised his teammates recently, saying “everyone is bought in and everyone’s unselfish.”

Read more here.

Pep Hamilton impressing Texans with attention to detail

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s attention to detail has impressed players like wide receiver Brandin Cooks and guard A.J. McCann early on.

Read more here.

1

1