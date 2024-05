AFC South 2024 schedule roundup

2024 season schedules were finalized across the NFL Wednesday night during the league’s much-anticipated schedule release special.

Jaguars Wire has rounded up slates for Jacksonville and each of its AFC South rivals entering the 2024 campaign, which you can find below.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leads his team onto the field before a regular season NFL football matchup Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) moves in to bring down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Houston Texans

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Tickets 1 Sept. 8 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Noon Tickets 2 Chicago Bears NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 22 Minnesota Vikings US Bank Stadium Noon Tickets 4 Sept. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars NRG Stadium Noon Tickets 5 Oct. 6 Buffalo Bills NRG Stadium Noon Tickets 6 Oct. 13 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Noon Tickets 7 Oct. 20 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Noon Tickets 8 Oct. 27 Indianapolis Colts NRG Stadium Noon Tickets 9 Oct. 31 New York Jets Metlife Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 10 Detroit Lions NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 18 Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 24 Tennessee Titans NRG Stadium Noon Tickets 13 Dec. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Stadium Noon Tickets 14 Dec. 8 BYE WEEK BYE WEEK BYE WEEK Tickets 15 Dec. 15 Miami Dolphins NRG Stadium Noon Tickets 16 Dec. 21 Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Noon Tickets 17 Dec. 25 Baltimore Ravens NRG Stadium 3 p.m. Tickets 18 TBD Tennessee Titans NRG Stadium TBD Tickets

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) gets a hand on the pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) causing an incomplete pass during early second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Jaguars led 13 to 0 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) 1 Sept. 8 at Chicago Bears Noon Tickets 2 Sept. 15 vs. New York Jets Noon Tickets 3 Sept. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers Noon Tickets 4 Sept. 30 at Miami Dolphins 6:30 p.m. Tickets 5 BYE Tickets 6 Oct. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts Noon Tickets 7 Oct .20 at Buffalo Bills Noon Tickets 8 Oct. 27 at Detroit Lions Noon Tickets 9 Nov. 3 vs. New England Patriots Noon Tickets 10 Nov. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:05 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings Noon Tickets 12 Nov. 24 at Houston Texans Noon Tickets 13 Dec. 1 at Washington Commanders Noon Tickets 14 Dec. 8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Tickets 15 Dec. 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Noon Tickets 16 Dec. 22 at Indianapolis Colts Noon Tickets 17 Dec. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Tickets 18 TBD vs. Houston Texans TBD Tickets

