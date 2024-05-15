AFC Rushden & Diamonds: New ground share is called off

AFC Rushden & Diamonds had planned to leave Hayden Road (pictured) in favour of a move to Wellingborough Town FC's Dog and Duck ground [Getty Images]

A football club's proposed return to its former ground in Northamptonshire has been called off.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds had planned to renew a ground share at Wellingborough Town's Dog and Duck stadium but said "unforeseen circumstances" forced a rethink.

The club will continue a ground share instead with Rushden and Higham United.

Diamonds were relegated from Northern Premier League Division One Midlands last month.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds were founded in 2011 as a phoenix club after the original Rushden & Diamonds FC - who once reached the third tier of English football - went bust.

The club played at the Dog and Duck - five miles away from Rushden - between 2012 and 2017, before relocating to Hayden Road; the home of Rushden and Higham United.

Diamonds said in a statement on their website that the return to Wellingborough was no longer possible.

It said that Wellingborough Town were "no longer in a position to offer the 10-year ground sharing agreement initially promised to us" and that they could only offer a three-year arrangement due to "unexpected complications surrounding their own security of tenure at the Dog and Duck".

Chairman Rob Usher said he was "bitterly disappointed".

"This move was purely about improving the club's financial outlook over the short, medium and longer term and whilst I am committed to that, I am not willing to place the club in what I believe to be a position of danger," he explained.

Diamonds days

Brian Talbot celebrated Rushden & Diamonds' promotion from the Conference in May 2001 [Getty Images]

The original Rushden & Diamonds was formed in 1992 by Max Griggs, creator of Dr Martens footwear, via a merger of Rushden Town and Irthlingborough Diamonds

The club played at a 6,400-capacity stadium called Nene Park in Irthlingborough and rapidly rose through the non-league pyramid before gaining promotion to what is now known as League Two in 2001

They were promoted to Division Two - now known as League One - as champions in 2003, but their stay in the third tier only lasted one season

In 2005, Max Griggs sold his stake to the supporter's trust and stepped down as chairman. A year later, Diamonds were relegated back to the Conference - now the National League

The original club folded in 2011 after entering administration, leading fans to found AFC Rushden & Diamonds

A statement issued by Rushden & Higham United's chairman Aidy Mann confirmed his club - which plays in the Spartan South Midlands Football League - would continue to share Hayden Road for "at least the next two years".

However, Mr Mann bemoaned the "massive inconvenience" caused by the Diamonds "U-turn".

He accused them of being "rather arrogant" and said "a lot of bridge building will be required in the next few months".

The BBC contacted Wellingborough Town for comment.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have shared Rushden & Higham United's Hayden Road ground since 2017 [Getty Images]

