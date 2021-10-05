AFC Roundup Week 4: Browns tied for top record, parity rules

The Cleveland Browns are 3 – 1 at the start of the 2021 NFL season. A quarter of the way through the year (yes, we know 17 games this year but we still are going to use the quarter, half, three quarter benchmarks as before for reference), the Browns are far from perfect but are right where they need to be.

After controlling much of Week 1’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland could easily be 4 – 0. They also had a chance to lose two other games including this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Tyrod Taylor’s injury in Week 2 seemed to turn the tide toward the Browns.

The record is the record and through four games, Cleveland is tied for the best record in the AFC. They are tied with six other teams including two AFC North foes (not named Pittsburgh). The Browns have a very good +33 differential, good for third in the AFC, just behind Denver’s +34.

The team has a tough test on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers this week with a few injuries lingering. The Chargers took down the previously undefeated Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

What else happened around the AFC in Week 4?

AFC North

Baltimore – 3 – 1 – Once again, alphabetical order is used which places Baltimore at the top. The Ravens smothered the then-unbeaten Denver Broncos in Week 4 after Teddy Bridgewater went out with an injury.

Cincinnati – 3 – 1 – Barely beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football but a win is a win and the Bengals sit tied for the division lead. This week against Green Bay will be a much tougher matchup.

Cleveland – 3 – 1 – Defense and a run game will travel, Baker Mayfield’s struggles need to take a hike. The Browns beat a good Minnesota team in Week 4 on the back of their defense and the combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They’ll need Mayfield to play better starting in Week 5.

Pittsburgh – 1 – 3 – The jokes are funny but they highlight the reality that the Steelers have a terrible quarterback and continue to have bad offensive line play. Unlikely they can turn it around but they have surprised people in the past.

AFC East

Buffalo – 3 – 1 – We may crown the Bills the AFC East champions sooner rather than later. The only team with a winning record and an amazing +90 point differential, Buffalo has handled business against a pretty easy schedule.

Miami – 1 – 3 – Darlings last season, the Dolphins have struggled this year and gave Indianapolis their first win of the season. A 14 point fourth quarter made the score look closer than it was.

New England – 1 – 3 – They really made things tough for Tom Brady upon his return but couldn’t get the job done. The Patriots still have a quality defense and feel good about Mac Jones’ future. That may not be enough in 2021 but is a good sign for future seasons.

New York Jets – 1 – 3 – They get their first victory under Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson in a complete game against Tennessee. Unlikely to have much to build on for this season, it is good for them to see some success in their first year.

AFC South

Tennessee – 2 – 2 – In the “someone has to win” division, the Titans sit on top with the only non-losing record after being beaten by the Jets. Derrick Henry has had a ton of touches but the lack of healthy receivers seems to be dooming the offense.

Houston – 1 – 3 – With Tyrod Taylor, the Texans were 1 – 0 and competing with the Browns in Week 2. Without him, three straight losses. Davis Mills has not looked competent in his place.

Indianapolis – 1 – 3 – The Colts finally get their first victory as Jonathan Taylor leads the way with over 100 yards rushing and Carson Wentz doesn’t throw an interception or fumble the ball. They need their quarterback to not make mistakes but expecting anything more than that may be too much to ask for a team who had high hopes for the 2021 season.

Jacksonville – 0 – 4 – Head coach Urban Meyer got a lot of attention after their Thursday Night Football loss but at least the team was competitive. Not returning with his team after the game may have been the biggest poor choice Meyer made but the headlines are more salacious with the other stuff. On the field, they seemed to be coming along more and more each week.

AFC West

Denver – 3 – 1 – Losing Bridgewater was a big blow to the team more than losing their first game of the season. Still, with a +34 point differential, the Broncos feasted on a very easy start to their season. Can they bounce back?

Las Vegas – 3 – 1 – The Raiders also fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with their Monday Night Football loss. The offense was pedestrian while the defense got torn up by Austin Ekeler in both phases of the game.

Los Angeles Chargers – 3 – 1 – After a big win on Monday Night Football, the Chargers have another big test this week with the Browns coming into town. Justin Herbert has been having a very good season so far and the balanced attack on offense, along with a solid defense, should keep the Chargers near the top of the conference all year.

Kansas City – 2 – 2 – After two straight losses, the Chiefs were in a fight with the Philadelphia Eagles until late in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for two straight touchdowns to turn a 28 – 23 lead into a much bigger win than the first three-plus quarters indicated. The defense still has major issues in KC but if they can get over 150 yards rushing, including over 100 from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, they will be tough to beat with that offense.

