Which AFC QB's Week 1 game will you be circling? 'GMFB'
Teams have been forced to make significant judgement calls a full season early. And when it turns out to be the wrong one — as it was with Jones — a franchise can be backed into a costly corner.
The Celtics are still a big favorite to win the NBA championship.
Here are four player props that are a good bet to deliver in what should be an entertaining night of action in the NBA.
Andy Behrens has his latest six-pack of stats to help us navigate the MLB landscape, beginning with a ridiculous K total from a dominant pitching prospect.
There are a pair of Game 5s in the NBA on Tuesday night.
The A's have been dragging their feet, and now have less than 30 days to get their tax proposal to the Nevada Legislature.
That the Heat now sit just one victory away from their third Eastern Conference finals berth in the last four years isn’t an outcome many predicted coming off a regular season that saw them win a modest 44 games with a 25th-ranked offense and a negative point differential.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout Game 4.
Lonnie Walker dropped all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter Monday night to fend off a Stephen Curry triple-double.
The Heat head back to New York holding a 3-1 series lead.
Luck remains off limits.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
The two biggest universities in Iowa are dealing with sports betting scandals.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
We're used to seeing Richardson announce her presence with colorful hair and racing fits inspired by the iconic Florence Griffith-Joyner. But these days, it seems she's letting her running speak for her.