Which AFC QB rivalry is most likely to become next Brady vs. Manning? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
There are 17 former Titans who are on divisional-round teams going into this weekend.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the team completed an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Friday night. The Colts also interviewed Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Friday. That’s 11 completed interviews for the team. It was the second interview of the day for Quinn, who [more]
The Bills and Bengals meet this weekend with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
From @jzulgad: After Kevin O'Connell's first choice for defensive coordinator lasted one season, the pressure is on to get the next hire right
Here are some names that could be part of LSU's staff in the future.
Tony Dungy spoke at the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington DC on Friday
Shanahan excels at forcing defenses to allow SF's receivers to graze in the open field. Dallas' defense will need to pulverize at the POA. | From @ReidDHanson
If the Saints want to improve in 2023, these names need to have major impacts. The 10 most important Saints of 2023, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Fans weren't sure how to take it.
Eight teams still have a shot at the Super Bowl after making it through wild-card weekend.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
Purdy worthy of the praise? Dak a slacker or great-game stacker? We turned to @CowboysStats to answer what's real vs what's imagined. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Check out the latest first-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft from Draft Wire's Natalie Miller
Here's the schedule for this week's NFL divisional playoff games, with two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.
Dan Quinn looks to be a lock to get an NFL head coaching job while Kellen Moore still needs more
The Chiefs Wire staff takes a crack at predicting the outcomes of all AFC and NFC games in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.