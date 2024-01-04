AFC Pro Bowl: Baltimore Ravens 5 biggest snubs

The Ravens are the NFL’s best team, and the AFC power was properly represented on the Pro Bowl team, with seven players named.

Baltimore’s Pro Bowlers are quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, center Tyler Linderbaum, linebacker Patrick Queen, and kicker Justin Tucker.

It’s the first time for Hamilton, Madubuike, Queen, and Linderbaum – all players General Manager Eric DeCosta drafted.

The process isn’t perfect, and there were several Ravens who were well deserving, and left off the list.

Jadeveon Clowney

Dec 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back D’Ernest Johnson (25) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (24) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Seth Walder had this to say about the former No. 1 overall pick.

“Clowney ranks fifth in pass rush win rate among edge rushers on a great Baltimore defense. Ultimately, the difference in sacks and turnovers created by Khalil Mack and Josh Allen were too much to overcome, but on a down-to-down basis Clowney has certainly been impactful. He’s solid against the run as well, bolstering his case.”

Clowney’s logged a career high 9 sacks, along with 50 QB hurries, 10 QB hits and 69 QB pressures.

Kevin Zeitler

Nov 26, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as guard Kevin Zeitler (70) provides coverage against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zeitler was shunned again despite finishing second at his position in fan voting.

Kevin Zeitler since week 4: 428 pass-blocking snaps

12 pressures allowed

0 hits allowed

0 sacks allowed Pro Bowl snub? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GnwOr61YZP — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) January 4, 2024

Geno Stone

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 22: Geno Stone #26 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after an interception in the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

If you’re not going to name Marcus Williams to the Pro Bowl, then Stone was deserving after logging 7 interceptions during the Ravens initial strong start to the regular season.

Stone leads all NFL safeties in interceptions and is still second in the NFL despite a reduced role.

Gus Edwards

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards 762 yards are second to Lamar Jackson (821) on the Ravens, but he’s a physical ball-carrier who’s logged a team leading 13 touchdowns, and 56 first downs.

Patrick Ricard

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Ingold is a solid player, but Ricard has played the role fullback, tight end, offensive tackle and H-Back for the top ranked Ravens.

Ricard is the second highest graded fullback in the NFL via PFF.

Brandon Stephens

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) celebrates in the end zone after teammate Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) recovered Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s (16) early fourth quarter fumble. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday Night, December 17, 2023. The Jaguars trailed 10 to 0 at the half and lost 23 to 7. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

With Marlon Humphrey injured, Stephens was inserted at the cornerback spot and faced a league leading 102 targets per PFF.

Stephens has only allowed 66 catches, with an 80.2 passer rating allowed.

