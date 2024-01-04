AFC Pro Bowl: Baltimore Ravens 5 biggest snubs
The Ravens are the NFL’s best team, and the AFC power was properly represented on the Pro Bowl team, with seven players named.
Baltimore’s Pro Bowlers are quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, center Tyler Linderbaum, linebacker Patrick Queen, and kicker Justin Tucker.
Your Ravens Pro Bowlers❗ pic.twitter.com/K1g9hOcebw
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2024
It’s the first time for Hamilton, Madubuike, Queen, and Linderbaum – all players General Manager Eric DeCosta drafted.
The process isn’t perfect, and there were several Ravens who were well deserving, and left off the list.
Jadeveon Clowney
ESPN’s Seth Walder had this to say about the former No. 1 overall pick.
“Clowney ranks fifth in pass rush win rate among edge rushers on a great Baltimore defense. Ultimately, the difference in sacks and turnovers created by Khalil Mack and Josh Allen were too much to overcome, but on a down-to-down basis Clowney has certainly been impactful. He’s solid against the run as well, bolstering his case.”
Clowney’s logged a career high 9 sacks, along with 50 QB hurries, 10 QB hits and 69 QB pressures.
Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler was shunned again despite finishing second at his position in fan voting.
Kevin Zeitler since week 4:
428 pass-blocking snaps
12 pressures allowed
0 hits allowed
0 sacks allowed
Pro Bowl snub? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GnwOr61YZP
— PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) January 4, 2024
Geno Stone
If you’re not going to name Marcus Williams to the Pro Bowl, then Stone was deserving after logging 7 interceptions during the Ravens initial strong start to the regular season.
Stone leads all NFL safeties in interceptions and is still second in the NFL despite a reduced role.
Gus Edwards
Edwards 762 yards are second to Lamar Jackson (821) on the Ravens, but he’s a physical ball-carrier who’s logged a team leading 13 touchdowns, and 56 first downs.
Patrick Ricard
Alec Ingold is a solid player, but Ricard has played the role fullback, tight end, offensive tackle and H-Back for the top ranked Ravens.
Ricard is the second highest graded fullback in the NFL via PFF.
Brandon Stephens
With Marlon Humphrey injured, Stephens was inserted at the cornerback spot and faced a league leading 102 targets per PFF.
Stephens has only allowed 66 catches, with an 80.2 passer rating allowed.