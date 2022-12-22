AFC postseason picture: Titans’ Ryan Tannehill ‘likely’ to miss rest of 2022

The playoff picture is almost never clear until it’s finalized in the NFL.

As of now, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Tennessee Titans (7-7) wouldn’t faceoff in the playoffs… but you never know.

Because of that, there’s a huge injury update to note.

The Titans, who won the conference just last season, have struggled as of late. Losers of four-straight games, they’ve been dealt a tough blow.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season is “likely” over.

In Week 15, the Titans lost 17-14 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill sustained an ankle injury but returned to the contest.

Turns out, he’s going to need surgery which will end his 2022.

Any time a team loses a starting QB it’s bad news. In the case of Tennessee, it’s very bad.

Any time Tannehill has left the lineup, the Titans become extremely one-dimensional on offense. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis has play sporadically throughout the year and when he does, the team leans on running back Derrick Henry.

Smartly so, but at least with Tannehill, opponents respect their passing attack.

With Willis in… they don’t. Willis has completed only 44.7 percent of his passes. He’s safe with the ball, throwing only one pick, however, Willis has not recorded a touchdown pass at all.

It Titans still hold the No. 4 spot in the AFC standings and lead the AFC South. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) have won two-straight games and are right in the thick of things now.

In one way or another, Tannehill’s injury will shake up the AFC postseason picture.

…And the Bills could hopefully be watching it all from the No. 1 seed.

