AFC playoffs: Who are the Steelers rooting for Week 17?

Let’s be honest, aside from winning on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a lot of help if they want to make the playoffs this year. Here are the games that Steelers fans should be watching and who they should be rooting for this weekend.

Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are currently the No. 10 team in the AFC while Pittsburgh sits at No. 11. The Steelers close out the season against Baltimore but they need to lose to the Rams this week first.

Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans

The Dolphins are suddenly the hottest team in the NFL but the Steelers need the Titans to put an end to that this week.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are one of the best all-around teams in the league and the Raiders are clinging to life just ahead of the Steelers. Pittsburgh needs the Colts to win this one to knock the Raiders back.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

This is a tough one because technically both the Broncos and Chargers are still in the AFC playoff hunt. But the Chargers are ahead of the Steelers so we are rooting on the Broncos this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots

I know this is a big ask but maybe, just maybe the worst team in the NFL can find a way to upset the Patriots who are currently the No. 6 team in the AFC.

Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills

At this point it just feels like we want chaos when it comes to the AFC and you are probably right. If the Falcons can beat the Bills it just creates more of a mess in the AFC but with the Steelers having a win over Buffalo, this could only help Pittsburgh.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

It isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the Steelers to still win the AFC North if they win out but they definitely need the Chiefs to beat the Bengals this week.

