AFC Playoffs: Steelers can clinch a playoff berth this week

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The New York Jets found themselves being the first AFC team to officially be eliminated from the playoffs. But as of now, now team has secured a playoff spot yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to change that on Thanksgiving night.

If the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday and both the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders lose, Pittsburgh is in. A longshot? Maybe but it is comforting to even be having this conversation after 10 games. At this point last season this team was 5-5 thanks to exceptional defensive play but had no direction on offense whatsoever.

The Steelers have missed the playoffs the last two seasons after a stretch of four staright playoff births. Head coach Mike Tomlin has led this team to playoffs eight times, twice going to the Super Bowl.

