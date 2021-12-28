AFC playoff standings after NFL Week 16
Here are the updated AFC playoff standings after Week 16. The Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs drop them to the No. 11 spot and well out of the playoff picture with two games to go.
1-Chiefs (11-4)
2-Titans (10-5)
3-Bengals (9-6)
4-Bills (9-6)
5-Colts (9-6)
6-Patriots (9-6)
7-Dolphins (8-7)
On the bubble
8. Ravens (8-7)
9. Chargers (8-7)
10. Raiders (8-7)
11. Steelers (7-7-1)
12. Browns (7-8)
13. Broncos (7-8)
