AFC playoff rankings through Week 15

With just three games left to play this season, we have updated the AFC playoff picture. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently find themselves the No. 9 seed, up two spots thanks to a win over the Tennessee Titans and losses by multiple AFC North foes.

1-Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers next opponent is hitting their stride at the perfect time and that’s scary for the rest of the NFL.

2-New England Patriots (9-5)

After one down year, the Patriots are back in the thick of the playoffs in the AFC.

3-Tennessee Titans (9-5)

Despite a loss to the Steelers last week, the Titans remain near the top of the playoff rankings.

4-Cinicnnati Bengals (8-6)

In a crazy crowded AFC North, the Bengals find themselves on top for the moment.

5-indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Stout defense and a power run game is paying off for the Colts.

6-Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers stay relevant thanks to star quarterback Justin Herbert.

7-Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Buffalo hangs on to the No. 7 spot with a handful of teams nipping at their heels.

In the hunt

8-Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

9-Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)

10-Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

11-Miami Dolphins (7-7)

12-Cleveland Browns (7-7)

13-Denver Broncos (7-7)

1

1