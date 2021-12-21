AFC playoff rankings through Week 15
With just three games left to play this season, we have updated the AFC playoff picture. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently find themselves the No. 9 seed, up two spots thanks to a win over the Tennessee Titans and losses by multiple AFC North foes.
1-Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Steelers next opponent is hitting their stride at the perfect time and that’s scary for the rest of the NFL.
2-New England Patriots (9-5)
After one down year, the Patriots are back in the thick of the playoffs in the AFC.
3-Tennessee Titans (9-5)
Despite a loss to the Steelers last week, the Titans remain near the top of the playoff rankings.
4-Cinicnnati Bengals (8-6)
In a crazy crowded AFC North, the Bengals find themselves on top for the moment.
5-indianapolis Colts (8-6)
Stout defense and a power run game is paying off for the Colts.
6-Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Chargers stay relevant thanks to star quarterback Justin Herbert.
7-Buffalo Bills (8-6)
Buffalo hangs on to the No. 7 spot with a handful of teams nipping at their heels.
In the hunt
8-Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
9-Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
10-Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
11-Miami Dolphins (7-7)
12-Cleveland Browns (7-7)
13-Denver Broncos (7-7)
