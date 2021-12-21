AFC playoff rankings through Week 15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With just three games left to play this season, we have updated the AFC playoff picture. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently find themselves the No. 9 seed, up two spots thanks to a win over the Tennessee Titans and losses by multiple AFC North foes.

1-Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers next opponent is hitting their stride at the perfect time and that’s scary for the rest of the NFL.

2-New England Patriots (9-5)

After one down year, the Patriots are back in the thick of the playoffs in the AFC.

3-Tennessee Titans (9-5)

Despite a loss to the Steelers last week, the Titans remain near the top of the playoff rankings.

4-Cinicnnati Bengals (8-6)

In a crazy crowded AFC North, the Bengals find themselves on top for the moment.

5-indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Stout defense and a power run game is paying off for the Colts.

6-Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers stay relevant thanks to star quarterback Justin Herbert.

7-Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Buffalo hangs on to the No. 7 spot with a handful of teams nipping at their heels.

In the hunt

8-Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

9-Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)

10-Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

11-Miami Dolphins (7-7)

12-Cleveland Browns (7-7)

13-Denver Broncos (7-7)

1

1

Recommended Stories