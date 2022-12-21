AFC playoff picture: Where things stand for Patriots after Week 15

It has been a rough week for the New England Patriots.

If losing a pivotal game wasn’t bad enough, the team has had to listen to fans and talking heads heckle and lambaste them relentlessly for committing one of the most embarrassing game-ending blunders in NFL history.

A clearly emotional Jakobi Meyers has said his piece on the ill-fated mistake that handed the Las Vegas Raiders a Week 15 victory.

The veteran receiver tried to heave a lateral pass to quarterback Mac Jones with the game tied at the end of the fourth quarter, and the throw was picked off by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who took it in for a touchdown.

That one play might have sealed the Patriots’ fate as possible playoff contenders. However, there’s still a mathematical possibility for them to get in, but it could take some major upsets for things to fall their way.

Here’s what the AFC playoff picture looks like after Week 15.

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-7)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

On the bubble

8. New England Patriots (7-7)

9. New York Jets (7-7)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)

