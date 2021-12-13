AFC playoff picture: Where the Patriots will stand entering Week 15

The New England Patriots have a 98% chance of making the playoffs, so they’re looking at a very, very, very good shot of playing in the postseason. But over the next few weeks, the Patriots will jockey for positioning. And they’ve got no shortage of tough matchups.

The analytics-makers and odds-makers like the Patriots’ chances. New England has a 14% chance of winning the Super Bowl, just ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, their top rival in the AFC. The oddsmakers at Tipico, however, like the Chiefs (+550) more than the Patriots (+700) to win the Super Bowl.

Surely, things will shift in the coming weeks, but the Patriots are clearly players. Here’s what the playoff picture looks like.

AFC Standings

New England Patriots (9-4) Tennesee Titans (9-4) Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) Baltimore Ravens (8-5) Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) Indianapolis Colts (7-6) Buffalo Bills (7-6)

In the hunt: Cleveland Browns (7-6), Denver Broncos (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Our take:

The Chiefs are emerging like everyone thought they might. Make no mistake: they’re dangerous. They will always be dangerous, even if their passing attack isn’t exponentially more explosive than the rest of the league. But with a win in-hand over the Titans and a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots have to feel good about not just making the playoffs but holding onto their No. 1 position.

Here are the AFC's playoff matchups if the season ended today

Bye: Patriots

Bills (7) @ Titans (2)

Colts (6) @ Chiefs (3)

Chargers (5) @ Ravens (4)

Our take:

If Derrick Henry returns from injured reserve — and he might — then Tennessee might run all over Buffalo. A Colts-Chiefs matchup would be an interesting battle of opposite offensive philosophies and the Ravens’ playoff hopes rest upon Lamar Jackson’s injury.

AFC East Standings

Patriots (9-4) Bills (7-6) Miami Dolphins (6-7) New York Jets (3-10)

Our take:

It’s not fair to say the Bills are in free-fall, because in consecutive weeks, they’ve lost to true Super Bowl contenders: the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills have the Panthers, the Patriots, the Falcons and the Jets in the final weeks. They should make the playoffs, right?

The Dolphins would need a massive slip from Buffalo and an even more massive surge to close the season against the Jets, at the Saints, at the Titans and hosting the Patriots.

What's left for the Patriots?

New England will play at the Colts, vs. the Bills, vs. the Jaguars and at the Miami Dolphins.

That’s a tough schedule, if we’re being honest. Earlier this season. the schedule had fallen into place in ways that benefitted New England, including a matchup against an injury-weakened Titans team. But the Colts looked hot heading into their bye, just like the Patriots. The Bills will likely be truly desperate in two weeks. And weird things happen with Patriots-Dolphins games in Miami. That’s just how it somehow seems to go. The Dolphins are playing very well.

Analysis on the Patriots' playoff picture

The Patriots are in an unbelievably good position for a team that started 2-4. They can win out and earn themselves a first-round bye, which would go a long way in keeping this team healthy. They got the latest bye possible (Week 14), which is good because the Patriots didn’t look like they were in terribly rough shape. A Week 19 bye (the first round of the playoffs) would look mighty nice. It certainly has gone a long way in improving Super Bowl odds for teams in the past.

But again, the Patriots path to an 11-game win streak isn’t as simple as it might have looked a few weeks ago. The Colts are legit, with the Patriots likely to be underdogs in Indy on Saturday. The Bills are a very good team. And the Dolphins are creeping into playoff contention.

So it should be interesting. The Patriots are pretty clearly going to make the playoffs. But there are pitfalls that could drop them in the seeding, which might jeopardize their bye and/or their home-field advantage.

