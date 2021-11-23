AFC playoff picture: Where Colts stand after upset win over Bills
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) found their way through an upset win over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in Week 11 to shake up the AFC playoff picture.
With six games to go and their bye week still ahead, the Colts are looking to gain some ground in what appears to be a toss-up for the three wild-card spots.
Let’s take a look at where Indy stands in the playoff picture following the crucial upset win over the Bills:
The Big Picture
Syndication: The Tennessean
The Tennessee Titans suffered a massive loss against the Houston Texans but still hold onto the top seed. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens kept pace with a win and the New England Patriots took the lead in the AFC East over the Bills thanks to the Colts’ win in Week 11. There are eight teams within a game of each other for the final three wild-card spots.
This Week's Talking Point
Joshua Bessex/Getty Images
Coming off the upset victory, it will all be about how to do it again. The Bills were the No. 1 DVOA team entering Week 11. The Colts knocked them off. Now, the Bucs are the No. 1 DVOA team entering Week 12. We’ll talk about how the Colts can stop the Bucs offense while generating enough offense of their own against a stout front seven.
We'll Also Discuss
Joshua Bessex/Getty Images
The potential return of safety Khari Willis from the injured reserve list.
Key matchups that will determine the outcome for this home game against the Bucs.
Everything you need to know about the Week 12 game in going up against former Colts coach Bruce Arians.
The injury reports likely featuring Quenton Nelson and his re-aggravated ankle injury.
AFC Playoff Picture
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
1. Tennessee Titans (8-3)
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
3. New England Patriots (7-4)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
5. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4)
7. Buffalo Bills (6-4)
In the hunt
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1)
9. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
10. Cleveland Browns (6-5)
11. Los Vegas Raiders (5-5)
12. Denver Broncos (5-5)
Remaining Schedule
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 25-16
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 27-17
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
L, 31-25 (OT)
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-3
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
W, 30-18
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 34-31
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
W, 45-30
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 23-17
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 41-15
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18
8:20 p.m. ET
NFLN
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
CBS
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
