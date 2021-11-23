AFC playoff picture: Where Colts stand after upset win over Bills

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) found their way through an upset win over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in Week 11 to shake up the AFC playoff picture.

With six games to go and their bye week still ahead, the Colts are looking to gain some ground in what appears to be a toss-up for the three wild-card spots.

Let’s take a look at where Indy stands in the playoff picture following the crucial upset win over the Bills:

The Big Picture

The Tennessee Titans suffered a massive loss against the Houston Texans but still hold onto the top seed. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens kept pace with a win and the New England Patriots took the lead in the AFC East over the Bills thanks to the Colts’ win in Week 11. There are eight teams within a game of each other for the final three wild-card spots.

This Week's Talking Point

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor

Coming off the upset victory, it will all be about how to do it again. The Bills were the No. 1 DVOA team entering Week 11. The Colts knocked them off. Now, the Bucs are the No. 1 DVOA team entering Week 12. We’ll talk about how the Colts can stop the Bucs offense while generating enough offense of their own against a stout front seven.

We'll Also Discuss

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Tennessee Titans (8-3)
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
3. New England Patriots (7-4)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
5. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4)
7. Buffalo Bills (6-4)
In the hunt
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1)
9. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
10. Cleveland Browns (6-5)
11. Los Vegas Raiders (5-5)
12. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Remaining Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 25-16

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 27-17

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

L, 31-25 (OT)

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-3

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

W, 30-18

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 34-31

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

W, 45-30

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 23-17

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 41-15

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18

8:20 p.m. ET

NFLN

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

1

1

