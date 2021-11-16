AFC playoff picture: Where Colts stand after win over Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) escaped a divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) with a 23-17 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.
Let’s take a look at where they stand in the AFC playoff picture going into Week 11:
The Big Picture
The Tennessee Titans (8-2) have a chance to run away with the No. 1 seed with the Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) close behind them. The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) bounced back with a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) while there are six teams in the hunt that are either 5-5 or 5-4.
This Week's Talking Point
Following their fourth win in their last five games, the Colts have a big challenge awaiting them with a road trip to Buffalo in taking on the Bills. As underdogs by more than a touchdown to open the week, the Colts must find a way to pull off the upset if they want to remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot.
The division is largely unattainable and it’s becoming that way with each passing week. It seems the only way to make the playoffs is to sneak in as a wild-card team, which means the Colts have to take advantage of a tough slate coming up.
We'll Also Discuss
What the Colts need to do in order to pull off the upset over the Bills.
RB Jonathan Taylor’s take-over as the top running back in the NFL with Derrick Henry recovering from a foot injury.
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Week 11 matchup on the road.
Can the young pass rushers continue to make an impact during this crucial stretch?
AFC Playoff Picture
1. Tennessee Titans (8-2)
2. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
3. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)
6. New England Patriots (5-4)
7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
In the hunt
8. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
10. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
11. Cleveland Browns (5-5)
12. Denver Broncos (5-5)
Remaining Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 25-16
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 27-17
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
L, 31-25 (OT)
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-3
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
W, 30-18
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 34-31
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
W, 45-30
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 23-17
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18/19
TBD
TBD
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
CBS
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
1
1