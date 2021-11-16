AFC playoff picture: Where Colts stand after win over Jaguars

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) escaped a divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) with a 23-17 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.

Let’s take a look at where they stand in the AFC playoff picture going into Week 11:

The Big Picture

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Tennessee Titans (8-2) have a chance to run away with the No. 1 seed with the Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) close behind them. The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) bounced back with a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) while there are six teams in the hunt that are either 5-5 or 5-4.

This Week's Talking Point

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Following their fourth win in their last five games, the Colts have a big challenge awaiting them with a road trip to Buffalo in taking on the Bills. As underdogs by more than a touchdown to open the week, the Colts must find a way to pull off the upset if they want to remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot.

The division is largely unattainable and it’s becoming that way with each passing week. It seems the only way to make the playoffs is to sneak in as a wild-card team, which means the Colts have to take advantage of a tough slate coming up.

We'll Also Discuss

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

  • What the Colts need to do in order to pull off the upset over the Bills.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor’s take-over as the top running back in the NFL with Derrick Henry recovering from a foot injury.

  • Everything you need to know about the upcoming Week 11 matchup on the road.

  • Can the young pass rushers continue to make an impact during this crucial stretch?

AFC Playoff Picture

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

1. Tennessee Titans (8-2)
2. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
3. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)
6. New England Patriots (5-4)
7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
In the hunt
8. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
10. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
11. Cleveland Browns (5-5)
12. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Remaining Schedule

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 25-16

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 27-17

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

L, 31-25 (OT)

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-3

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

W, 30-18

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 34-31

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

W, 45-30

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 23-17

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18/19

TBD

TBD

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

1

1

