AFC Playoff Picture: Where Chiefs stand after Week 13
A Chiefs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 has knocked Kansas City down in the AFC standings.
After holding the top seed for a few weeks, the Chiefs are now holding the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That means they no longer control their own destiny when it comes to possibly getting a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Here’s a deeper look at the playoff picture after Week 13 and heading into Week 14:
AFC standings after Week 13
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Playoff seeds
1. Buffalo Bills (9-3) [AFC East leader]
2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) [AFC West leader]
3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4) [AFC North leader]
4. Tennessee Titans (7-5) [AFC South leader]
5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) [wild card]
6. Miami Dolphins (8-4) [wild card]
7. New York Jets (7-5) [wild card]
In the hunt
8. New England Patriots (6-6)
9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
11. Cleveland Browns (5-7)
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
13. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)
14. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)
15. Denver Broncos (3-9)
Eliminated
Houston Texans (1-10-1)
If the playoffs started today, the Chiefs would host the New York Jets in the wild-card round.
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Chiefs earlier this season, allowing the Bills to hold a playoff-seeding tiebreaker over K.C. That’s why Buffalo is back in that No. 1 spot. It’s unlikely the Bills drop two more games this season, so the Chiefs will basically need to win out and hope the Bills lose one game along the way to get back to that top spot.
Losing another game could actually send the Chiefs further down the seeding chain depending on how the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens do moving forward. The Bengals would hold a tiebreaker over the Chiefs if they held the same record, and the Ravens could end up with a tiebreaker over K.C. too if the Chiefs lose against more AFC opponents.
Long story short: The Chiefs need to win out and hope for one more Bills loss.
What's the playoff seeding tiebreaker?
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
The playoff tiebreaking procedure is:
Head-to-head record, if applicable.
Best conference win-loss record.
Best common games win-loss record (minimum of four).
Strength of victory.
Strength of schedule.
Best combined points scored and points allowed ranking within the conference.
Best combined points scored and points allowed ranking within the NFL.
Best net points conference games.
Best net points in all games.
Best net touchdowns in all games.
A coin flip.
Who are the Chiefs' remaining opponents?
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8
@ Las Vegas Raiders
TBD on TBD
Who are the Bills' remaining opponents?
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
vs. New York Jets
Noon CT on CBS
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
vs. Miami Dolphins
TBD on TBD
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
@ Chicago Bears
Noon CT on CBS
17
Monday, Jan. 2
@ Cincinnati Bengals
7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC
18
Sunday, Jan. 8
vs. New England Patriots
TBD on TBD