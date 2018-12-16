AFC playoff picture: Texans move into No. 2 spot, for now

The Houston Texans are in position for a first-round playoff bye.

At least, they are right now, after Saturday’s win over the Jets. They need a loss from the Patriots to stay at No. 2 in the AFC.

The Browns, meanwhile, have kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a win over the Broncos.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks heading into Sunday’s games:

LEADERS

1. Chiefs (11-3): Win the tiebreaker with the Chargers based on better AFC West record.

2. Texans (10-4): Will clinch the AFC South today if the Colts and Titans lose.

3. Patriots (9-4): They’re still heavy favorites in the AFC East heading into Sunday’s big game in Pittsburgh.

4. Steelers (7-5-1): A big game at home against the Patriots today.

5. Chargers (11-3): Tied in the AFC West, but they need to win out while the Chiefs lose or tie one of their last two games.

6. Ravens (7-6): They remain the top wild card team, and have a good chance of catching the Steelers in the division. The Ravens own the tiebreaker over Miami based on common games, and over Indianapolis based on AFC games.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Colts (7-6): Win the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami and Tennessee.

8. Dolphins (7-6): Playoff hopes are still alive.

9. Titans (7-6): Tiebreaker scenarios aren’t great for Tennessee.

10. Browns (6-7-1): It may be too little too late, but give Cleveland credit for still being in contention after beating the Broncos.

11. Broncos (6-8): Their playoff hopes went from slim to none with the loss to the Browns.

12. Bengals (5-8): Marvin Lewis can do no better than .500 this season.