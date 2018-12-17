AFC playoff picture: Steelers’ win puts bye week in doubt for Patriots

The big winner of Sunday’s big Steelers-Patriots game may have been the Texans.

After the Patriots lost on Sunday, the Texans now have the inside track to a bye week in the AFC playoffs. Home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs will likely go to the AFC West winner, and the Texans just need to win out to guarantee they’ll get the No. 2 seed and the second bye week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, the AFC North remains wide open between the Steelers and the Ravens, and the Patriots have still not clinched the AFC East.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Week 15:

LEADERS

1. Chiefs (11-3): Win the tiebreaker with the Chargers based on better AFC West record.

2. Texans (10-4): Will clinch the AFC South with one more win or if the Colts and Titans both lose next week.

3. Patriots (9-5): Two straight losses have kept them from clinching anything.

4. Steelers (8-5-1): Still in the lead in the AFC North.

5. Chargers (11-3): Tied in the AFC West, but they need to win out while the Chiefs lose or tie one of their last two games.

6. Ravens (8-6): They win the conference record tiebreaker over the Colts.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Colts (8-6): Win the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tennessee for now, but they meet in Tennessee in Week 17.

8. Titans (8-6): Tiebreaker scenarios aren’t great for Tennessee.

9. Dolphins (7-7): A blowout loss to the Vikings may have ended their playoff hopes.

10. Browns (6-7-1): It may be too little too late, but give Cleveland credit for still being in contention after beating the Broncos.

11. Broncos (6-8): Their playoff hopes went from slim to none with the loss to the Browns.

12. Bengals (6-8): Marvin Lewis can do no better than .500 this season.