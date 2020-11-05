AFC playoff picture: Steelers still lead the way in the AFC after Week 8

The faces in play for a spot in the AFC playoff picture remained the same after Week 8. But there was some juggling of places, with wins and losses in the last week of NFL action bringing about some slight re-ordering of the seeding.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, the last remaining unbeaten team this season, continued their winning start to remain atop the AFC. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh’s win came at the expense of the Baltimore Ravens. Still, with both the Ravens and Cleveland Browns losing, the AFC North holds three of the prized seven playoff berths in the conference right now.

Let’s see how the AFC playoff picture looks following Week 8.