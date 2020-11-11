AFC playoff picture: Ravens at the top of the Wild Card after Week 9

We’re finally at the midseason point in the 2020 NFL season for many teams. After Week 9, the remaining games grow in importance when it comes to securing vital seeding in the postseason hunt. With yet another week of football wrapped up, the AFC playoff picture has once again changed.

For the Baltimore Ravens, they’re in a good spot at the top of the Wild-Card seeding. But with the Pittsburgh Steelers still undefeated and in the highly prized No. 1 seed, they’re ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North standings, which helps keep the Ravens from anything higher at the moment.

Let’s see how the AFC playoff picture looks following Week 9.

No. 1 seed - Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

Eight games played for the Steelers, and eight wins for the Steelers. They were far from perfect against the Cowboys, but they did enough to ensure yet another year without a losing season for Mike Tomlin. The Steelers could face a serious test in the coming days with the news that several prominent players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Roethlisberger also suffered a knee injury against the Cowboys, though he was able to finish the game. The Steelers welcome the Bengals to Pittsburgh in Week 10, and with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye this week it won't surprise anyone if the Steelers are still No.1 next week.

No. 2 seed - Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

The Chiefs were pushed hard by the Carolina Panthers last week. But ultimately the Chiefs had enough firepower to see off Matt Rhule's plucky squad to improve to 8-1 on the season. Kansas City is second in the NFL in points scored and fourth in yards gained, all the while posting the sixth-fewest points allowed on defense. Scarily, at times it appears that they have not fully hit their stride on offense. They are going to take some stopping, although their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago shows that they CAN be beaten. It just takes an awful lot to happen. The Chiefs head into their bye in Week 10 with a rematch against the Raiders on the docket for Week 11.

No. 3 seed - Buffalo Bills (7-2)

The Buffalo Bills had been misfiring somewhat in recent weeks, with Josh Allen being held below 150 passing yards in two of three games. Then he went bonkers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, and suddenly the Bills are back among the front runners in the AFC. Defensively, Sean McDermott's charges are not where he would like them to be. They've allowed at least 334 yards in every game they've played this season apart from two against the Jets. But while they are allowing yards, they've also discovered a knack for turning the ball over. The Bills have multiple takeaways in two of their last three outings. The Bills face another NFC West opponent in Week 10 as they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The result of this one should have an impact on the playoff push in both the NFC and AFC.

No. 4 seed - Tennessee Titans (6-2)

The Titans snapped a two-game losing skid against the Bears on Sunday despite struggling on offense. The Titans managed just 228 total yards in their 24-17 win, with only 92 yards on the ground. The defense continues to be an issue for the Titans, as they allowed more than 240 passing yards for the sixth time in eight games. The Titans have a massive AFC South clash with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, with the Colts looking to re-establish their playoff credentials after losing to the Ravens last week. The Colts have been ridiculously stingy against the run this season, and the Titans may have to rely on Ryan Tannehill's arm to lead them to victory.

No. 5 seed - Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

The Ravens remain as the five seed after a hard-fought win over the Colts in Week 9. It wasn't pretty, certainly on the offensive side of the ball. But the Baltimore defense did enough to restrict the Colts and guide the team to a sixth victory of the season. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson have been held to less than 200 passing yards in six games this season, including each of the last four. Despite this, they keep pointing puts on the board and they keep taking the ball away from the opposition. They've scored at least 20 points in every game this season, while also forcing at least one turnover in every contest. The Patriots are next on the schedule for the Ravens, in a game that the Patriots need to win to give themselves any hope of a late playoff push. Win or lose, the Ravens cannot improve their playoff seeding due to the not insignificant presence of the Steelers. But that's no reason to let up now.

No. 6 seed - Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

The Raiders are not flashy on either side of the ball, but they are getting the job done in recent weeks. They've won their last two games to move to 5-3 and sneak into the playoff seedings. The Raiders have rushed for at least 116 yards in six games this season, including both of their most recent wins. They have leaned on the ground game and looked for Derek Carr to be efficient with the ball. The formula may sound old fashioned, but it's working. A victory over the Broncos this week would see the Raiders tighten their grip on a playoff spot, and a heavy Ravens loss might be enough to move them up into the five seed. But like the Ravens, they cannot improve their seeding too much as they are quite a way behind the Chiefs in the AFC West. But they're still scrapping.

No. 7 Seed - Miami Dolphins (5-3)

The Bills have to stay hot or they'll run the risk of being caught from behind by the feisty Miami Dolphins. Brian Flores has seen his team win four games in a row, including the last two with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Their defense is downright nasty too, allowing the fourth-fewest points in the entire league. Some people questioned the logic in making the switch at quarterback given how well Ryan Fitzpatrick was playing. But the Dolphins have looked clinical since their bye, and in their next four games, they play the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, and the Bengals. If they can keep up their current form, they're not out of the woods for a divisional title and a home playoff game.