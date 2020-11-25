AFC playoff picture: Ravens on the outside looking in after Week 11

For the first time all season, the AFC playoff picture does not include the Baltimore Ravens. Their loss to the Tennessee Titans, coupled with results elsewhere, pushed the Ravens out of the top seven teams in the AFC. Given the team’s struggles on the field, especially on offense, and off it due to their increased exposure to Covid-19, we are entering a crucial stage of the season for the Ravens. The margin for error in the remaining weeks of the season is practically zero.

Let’s see how the AFC playoff picture looks following Week 11, with standings courtesy of Tankathon.

No. 1 seed - Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)

The No. 1 seed in the AFC continues to belong to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have won all 10 of their games this season, the best start to a campaign in franchise history. The Steelers are fourth in points scored and have allowed the fewest points on defense, confirming their balanced nature as they head into the final weeks of the campaign. A victory on Thursday over the Baltimore Ravens would ensure that their bitter rivals would be unable to win the AFC North, while there are scenarios in place by which Pittsburgh could clinch a playoff berth this week.

No. 2 seed - Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to snap at the Steelers heels at 9-1. They've won their last five games and haven't scored less than 26 points in a game since Week 2. The combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes running the Chiefs offense has seen them pace the NFL in points scored, while they are also second in yardage. The Chiefs face a tricky trip to Florida this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Bucs defense, while stingy on the ground, has been more forgiving towards the passing game of late. They allowed 376 passing yards to Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams last week.

No. 3 seed - Buffalo Bills (7-3)

The Buffalo Bills' bye week could hardly have gone any better for them. Their two AFC East rivals both lost, with the New England Patriots falling to the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins losing to the Denver Broncos. The Bills offense has been cooking in recent weeks, with Josh Allen leading his side to at least 339 offensive yards in each of the last four games. But Sean McDermott needs to get more from his defense as we enter the vital stretch of the season. The Bills have given up at least 334 yards in all but two games in 2020. They face a tricky match in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts have been competitive in all games under impressive rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, but their inability to close games out means they are tough to rely on in any given week.

No. 4 seed - Indianapolis Colts (7-3)

The Indianapolis Colts boast a 7-3 record, identical to that of the Tennessee Titans. But their win over their AFC South rivals in Week 10 puts them above them going into Week 12. The Colts have been good on offense of late, scoring at least 31 points in four of their last five games. The only opponent that held them under 30 was the Ravens back in Week 9. But the Colts have won both games since then, putting them in the driving seat to earn a home playoff game in 2020. The Colts and the Titans face-off in Week 12, in a match that could go a long way towards deciding the AFC South champions for 2020.

No. 5 seed - Tennessee Titans (7-3)

The Tennessee Titans' overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week gave them their seventh victory of the season and saw them move into the fifth seed in the AFC. It was only the Titans' second win since starting the season 5-0, with the team losing three of their last five games. The win over the Ravens marked the first time since Week 5 that Ryan Tannehill passed for more than 200 yards and the Titans rushed for more than 100 in a victory. But most importantly, their defense showed some fight, restricting Baltimore to 177 passing yards. Before Sunday, the fewest yards the Titans had allowed through the air in 2020 was 216 back in Week 1. The eventual winners of the AFC South might be known after this week as the Titans lock horns with the Indianapolis Colts. A loss by Tennessee would give the Colts a one-game lead, but after losing both matches, the tie-breaker would also belong to Indianapolis.

No. 6 seed - Cleveland Browns (7-3)

There are still two AFC North teams in the playoff places at present, but the second one is not the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, the Cleveland Browns occupy the No.6 seed on the back of a two-game winning streak that has seen them improve to 7-3 on the year. Cleveland's last three games have been affected by adverse weather, so much so that they've only scored 38 points in these games. But this has been enough to win two of the games, thanks in large part to the 368 rushing yards they've amassed in the last two weeks. Baker Mayfield hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in three games but hasn't thrown an interception either. The Browns travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 12. Then they face another tricky road game against the Titans before their rematch with the Ravens in Week 14.

No. 7 Seed - Las Vegas Raiders (6-4)

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense left the field with a lead over the Chiefs on Monday night, and only a clinical drive led by Patrick Mahomes stopped them from claiming a second win of the season over the Super Bowl Champions. However, the Raiders still occupy the No.7 seed in the AFC with their 6-4 record. The reverse against the Chiefs snapped a three-game winning streak for the Raiders and marked their first game with less than 160 rushing yards in four weeks. The Raiders face the Atlanta Falcons and the hapless New York Jets in their next two games before a Week 14 clash with the Colts. They should be sitting with eight wins by the time they take on their old foe Phillip Rivers and remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot that they would own if the season ended today.