AFC playoff picture: Ravens barely holding onto playoff berth after Week 10

The top of the AFC playoff picture didn’t change much in Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers tightened their grip on the conference with another win while the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills stayed still during their bye week. But there was plenty of shifting at the bottom of the AFC playoff picture, seeing significant changes impacting the other playoff berths.

The Baltimore Ravens dropped down significantly following their Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots. While they were held at No. 5 entering the week thanks to the Steelers’ undefeated record putting them in the lead of the AFC North, they were nearly pushed out of the seeding after Sunday.

Let’s see how the AFC playoff picture looks following Week 10, with standings courtesy of Tankathon.

No. 1 seed - Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0)

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another win for Pittsburgh as it improved to 9-0 in 2020 after dismantling the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers leaned on the arm of Ben Roethlisberger this week, as they racked up a season-high 333 passing yards. They were held beneath 50 yards on the ground for the third game in a row, however. The Steelers have another enticing matchup in Week 11 as they travel to Florida to take on the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars. A win there would give them a 10-0 record before their rematch on Thanksgiving with the Baltimore Ravens.

No. 2 seed - Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City was on a bye in Week 10 and their position immediately behind the Steelers in the AFC playoff picture did not alter. The Chiefs travel to Sin City in Week 11 for a rematch with the only team to beat them so far in 2020. A win for the Las Vegas Raiders would not only ensure a sweep over the Super Bowl champions, but it would put the Raiders just one game behind them in the AFC West. However, it is not wise to bet against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, especially after a bye.

No. 3 seed - Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Buffalo Bills Vs Arizona Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills fell to their third loss of the season in dramatic fashion in Week 10 after a wonder catch at the gun from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Bills offense was not an issue in the loss as they racked up 369 total yards. The problem was that they once again were unable to make enough stops when they needed to, giving up 453 yards to the Cardinals including 217 on the ground. The Bills head into their bye still top of the AFC East, but they have the Miami Dolphins breathing down their necks and it won't have escaped Sean McDermott's attention that the New England Patriots have won their last two games.

No. 4 seed - Indianapolis Colts (6-3)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In a game that they absolutely had to have, the Indianapolis Colts handily dealt with their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans last Thursday to improve to 6-3 and take over the top spot in their division. The Colts took advantage of several missteps by the Titans special teams and played solid complimentary offensive football during their victory, gaining 297 passing yards while rushing for 133. They protected the ball on offense too, with no giveaways. They'll need to be on their game in Week 11 as they look to tighten their grip on the division with a game against the Green Bay Packers. A win over Aaron Rodgers and Co would set them up nicely before their Week 12 rematch with the Titans.

No. 5 seed - Las Vegas Raiders (6-3)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's not pretty, it's not glamourous, but it is effective. That's the best way to describe the Las Vegas Raiders' current methods as they moved into the No.5 seed after comfortably dealing with Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos in Week 10. The Raiders have won three games in a row, all three wins coming with Derek Carr passing for less than 200 yards. The Raiders have collectively rushed for more than 200 yards twice in this span. Their defense was also uncharacteristically opportunistic against the Broncos, taking the ball away from them five times. This tally matched the Raiders haul in their previous eight games. The Raiders lock horns with AFC West-leading Kansas City in Week 11 in a game that has serious repercussions for both sides. A second Raiders win over the Chiefs would give them a crucial tie-break advantage in the final standings.

No. 6 seed - Miami Dolphins (6-3)

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are wobbling but they have not fallen down yet. But you can be sure that the Miami Dolphins are ready to take advantage of any Buffalo stumbles, as they won their fifth game in a row in Week 10 to move to 6-3. The last time the Dolphins boasted such a record was way back in 2001. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has won each of his first three starts, throwing for five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles was the last rookie to record three straight victories without an interception to begin his career, achieving the feat back in 2016. The Dolphins face the hapless Denver Broncos this week before traveling to New Jersey to take on the winless New York Jets. Then there is a home game against the Bengals before a mouth-watering clash with the Chiefs. The Dolphins are going to make plenty of noise between now and the end of the season.

No. 7 Seed - Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It seems incredible to say it, but just a few short weeks after a loss in a game that a victory would have meant a tie for first place in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens are now in a fight to ensure they land a wild card berth. The Ravens loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday was their second in three games, and also marked the third time in four games that they have allowed more than 100-yards on the ground. The Ravens continue to struggle to come back in games when they fall behind by more than a score. The Ravens have the same record as the Cleveland Browns at the moment, with only their Week 1 win over them keeping them ahead of the Browns in the playoff race. The Ravens may play in the same uniforms as they did a year ago, but they look absolutely nothing like the team that swept through the NFL in 2019.