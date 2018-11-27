AFC Playoff Picture: Should Patriots be worried about red-hot Texans? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

What a difference two weeks makes.

On Nov. 13, the New England Patriots were reeling from a shocking loss to the Tennessee Titans and faced the very real possibility of having to play on Wild Card Weekend.

Order is slowly being restored, however: A Pittsburgh Steelers upset loss in Denver and a Patriots win in New York on Sunday vaulted New England back into the No. 2 seed and within one game of the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

If the regular season ended Tuesday, the Patriots would get a first-round playoff bye, a luxury they've enjoyed for the past seven postseasons.

The drama is far from over, however. Let's reset the AFC playoff picture entering Week 13. (An asterisk denotes a division leader.)

AFC Overall Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)*

2. New England Patriots (8-3)*

3. Houston Texans (8-3)*

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1)*

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-3)

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (6-5), Miami Dolphins (5-6), Cincinnati Bengals (5-6), Denver Broncos (5-6), Tennessee Titans (5-6)

AFC Wild-Card Round Matchups (as of Nov. 27)

No. 3 Texans vs. No. 6 Ravens

No. 4 Steelers vs. No. 5 Chargers

Key Week 13 Matchups

- Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

- Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

- Steelers vs. Chargers

- Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

With Kansas City playing the lowly Raiders, the Patriots need to beat a tough Minnesota Vikings squad this Sunday if they want a realistic shot at the No. 1 seed.

Steelers-Chargers has huge playoff implications, as Los Angeles can knock Pittsburgh even further down the AFC standings.

And don't sleep on those Texans, folks. Houston now has won eight in a row, and while few expect Bill O'Brien's club to win out, consider this: Four of its final five opponents are below .500 (the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars), with the lone exception being the 6-5 Indianapolis Colts.

To state the obvious, New England needs to keep winning to stay in the mix for the No. 1 seed -- and to avoid getting caught from behind.

