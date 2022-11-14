AFC playoff picture: Patriots move into playoff ranks for first time this season

If the season ended today, all four AFC East teams, including the New England Patriots, would make the playoffs. So much for the days of the Patriots playing in one of the worst divisions in football.

They should consider sending out a thank-you letter to the Los Angeles Chargers for falling on the sword against the San Francisco 49ers on the primetime stage of Sunday Night Football. It opened the door for New England to move up from a mere “on the bubble” team to an actual postseason contender.

Who would have thought that a team facing as many problems as the Patriots—quarterback controversy, Matt Patricia’s offensive play-calling, shaky offensive line and a defense missing both Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson in the backfield—would find themselves in this position?

It now falls on the Patriots to continue to rack up wins to remain in the postseason picture as they prepare to enter the second stretch of a brutal schedule.

Here’s what the complete playoff picture looks like right now.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

2. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

3. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

5. New York Jets (6-3)

6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

7. New England Patriots (5-4)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

