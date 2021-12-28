AFC playoff picture: How the Patriots’ loss to the Bills impacts the postseason

The Buffalo Bills managed a massive win over the New England Patriots, which has totally shifted the playoff picture. The Bills beat the Patriots, 33-21, at Gillette Stadium in Week 16 on Sunday. It sent the Patriots plummeting down the standings in the AFC — and the Bills shot up.

New England is hardly out of the playoff picture, with a 94% chance of making the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight. Bill Belichick is likely to get his rookie QB, Mac Jones, into the postseason for his playoff debut. But after back-to-back losses against playoff teams, the Patriots don’t look quite as legit as they did during their seven-game win streak.

Here’s a look at the playoff picture.

AFC Standings

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) Tennessee Titans (10-5) Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) Buffalo Bills (9-6) Indianapolis Colts (9-6) New England Patriots (9-6) Miami Dolphins (8-7)

In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), Las Vegas Raiders (8-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1), Cleveland Browns (7-8), Denver Broncos (7-8)

Our take: The Patriots are treading in dangerous waters after the loss to the Bills. You can see just how many good football teams are within striking distance if the Patriots slip in the coming weeks. It’s very hard to see them losing to the Jaguars. But to the Dolphins in Miami in Week 18 — especially with a playoff spot on the line? That could be another game with a playoff atmosphere. The Patriots are only in danger of missing the playoffs if they lose both games.

Here are the AFC's playoff matchups if the season ended today

Bye: Chiefs

Dolphins (7) @ Titans (2)

Patriots (6) @ Bengals (3)

Colts (5) @ Bills (4)

Our take: The Bengals might just be the most favorable matchup of the bunch. Even with quarterback Joe Burrow playing outstanding football, the Bengals are still young, and perhaps that inexperience would play a factor in the postseason. But we’re grasping at straws. Ultimately, every one of these teams suddenly looks dangerous. Even the Dolphins, if they make the postseason, may be a tough matchup on a third go-round.

AFC East Standings

Bills (9-6) Patriots (9-6) Dolphins (8-7) New York Jets (4-11)

Our take: The Dolphins have won seven straight games. But they didn’t exactly log wins over the NFL’s most impressive teams. Miami has the Titans and Patriots over the next two weeks. Those will be big tests.

Analysis on the Patriots’ playoff picture

Even if the Dolphins win out and the Patriots lose to Miami in the final week of the regular season, New England has a 91% chance of making the postseason. The Patriots can clinch the postseason by winning out. So it feels like New England would have to finish by taking two losses — including a disastrous one to the Jaguars — to miss the postseason.

A few scenarios for the Patriots' playoff chances for the final 2 weeks, per @FiveThirtyEight. 🔥 Pats win both games: Clinch playoffs

📊Pats beat Jaguars, lose to Dolphins: 96% chance

📊Pats lose to Jaguars, beat Dolphins: Clinch playoffs

Once/if the Patriots make the postseason, they will have a hard time getting past the first round. The one bit of upside? Maybe if the Patriots beat a legit Dolphins team in Miami, New England will have some confidence in themselves going into the postseason — rather than the potentially deflating feeling of dropping three of the final four games.

