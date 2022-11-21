AFC playoff picture: Patriots climb the ranks after knocking off Jets

It took everything the New England Patriots had to put the New York Jets to bed in Sunday’s AFC East divisional matchup. The lullaby came in the form of a game-winning punt returned for an 84-yard touchdown by Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones.

It was nothing but a trail of smoke once Jones turned on the burners and blazed into the end zone to ultimately ice the game.

Sweet dreams, Jets.

The win helped the Patriots improve to 6-4 and move into third place in the AFC East divisional standings. More importantly, they also jumped in the AFC playoff rankings.

With the Jets losing and the Patriots winning their third straight game, here’s where New England would stand if the season ended today.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

2. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

3. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

5. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

6. New England Patriots (6-4)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

8. New York Jets (6-4)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

