AFC playoff picture: Here's how Patriots' competition fared in Week 7

The AFC playoff picture was shook up Sunday despite the New England Patriots not playing their Week 7 game until Monday night.

The Baltimore Ravens earned an impressive road win over the 5-1 Seattle Seahawks to move up to the No. 3 seed in the conference. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Baltimore has a Week 8 bye before hosting the Patriots in Week 9 on "Sunday Night Football."

The Indianapolis Colts took over first place in the AFC South with a 30-23 win against the Houston Texans. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 326 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Indy's next four games are against teams with losing records. The Texans dropped from the No. 3 seed to the No. 6 seed as a result of this loss.

The Bills beat the winless Miami Dolphins to keep pressure on the Patriots in the AFC East. Buffalo is 7-2 in its last nine games dating back to last season, and both defeats came against the Patriots.

The Kansas City Chiefs benefited from the Oakland Raiders losing to the Green Bay Packers. Kansas City's lead in the AFC West is now 1.5 games, but the Chiefs reportedly will be without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for three to five weeks following the injury he suffered in Thursday night's win versus the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs remain the No. 2 seed in the AFC as a result of their Week 3 win over the Ravens. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker for teams with identical records.

The Los Angeles Chargers' chances of reaching the playoffs took another hit with a 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbled at the goal line in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Here's a look at the updated playoff picture in the AFC after Sunday's Week 7 games.

1. New England Patriots, 6-0 (AFC East leader)

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2 (AFC West leader)

3. Baltimore Ravens, 5-2 (AFC North leader)

4. Indianapolis Colts, 4-2 (AFC South leader)

5. Buffalo Bills, 5-1 (First Wild Card)

6. Houston Texans, 4-3 (Second Wild Card)











In the Hunt

Oakland Raiders, 3-3

Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-4

Tennessee Titans 3-4







