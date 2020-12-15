AFC Playoff Picture: Here's the long-shot path to Patriots' postseason berth
The New England Patriots' microscopic playoff chances somehow got smaller Monday night.
The Baltimore Ravens' wild win over the Cleveland Browns moved them to 8-5 and just behind the 8-5 Miami Dolphins for the AFC's final Wild Card spot.
The 6-7 Patriots, meanwhile, are 10th in the AFC behind the Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. And after Baltimore's win, their chances of making the playoffs dropped from 4% to 2%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Even if New England wins out over the Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets to finish at 9-7, it only has a 10% chance of reaching the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight.
When you look at what actually needs to happen for the Patriots to make the playoffs, 10% seems generous. From NESN.com's Zack Cox:
Patriots' playoff odds dwindling even further after this Ravens win. To get in, they need to win out and have three of the following five scenarios happen: pic.twitter.com/USMzHOwPuD
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 15, 2020
Assuming they go 3-0 down the stretch, the Patriots need at least three of the five scenarios above to happen. Here are each of those teams' final three games:
Cleveland Browns
at New York Giants, at New York Jets, vs. Pittsburgh
Indianapolis Colts
vs. Houston, at Pittsburgh, vs. Jacksonville
Tennessee Titans
vs. Detroit, at Green Bay, at Houston
Miami Dolphins
vs. New England, at Las Vegas, at Buffalo
Baltimore Ravens
vs. Jacksonville, vs. New York Giants, at Cincinnati
Las Vegas Raiders
vs. Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver
The teams in italics all have losing records, and the Dolphins are the only team on this list who don't face at least two sub-.500 teams in their final three games.
So, unless the Jaguars or Jets suddenly catch fire, the Patriots are all but cooked.
New England making the playoffs has been a long shot since its debilitating loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and now Bill Belichick's team truly needs a miracle to make the postseason for a 12th consecutive year.
On the bright side, at least they can still finish with a winning record.