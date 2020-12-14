AFC playoff picture: How Colts’ win over Raiders impacts standings

The Indianapolis Colts went on the road in Week 14 and dominated the Las Vegas Raiders en route to a 44-27 win at Allegiant Stadium, solidifying their spot in the AFC playoff picture.

The Big Picture

With three games remaining, the Chiefs clinched both a playoff spot and the AFC West. The Bills beat the Steelers so the Chiefs sit alone at the top of the conference while there are roughly six teams all in the mix for the final four spots in the playoff race.

The Ravens and Browns are set to play Monday night, but everyone’s spot is solidified regardless of the outcome of that game.

This Week’s Talking Point

The Colts have been winners in four of their last five games and six of their last eight. They get a rematch with the Houston Texans in Week 15, a team they narrowly beat in Week 13. It is likely to be a tough matchup in which the Colts are favored, but Indy has positioned itself nicely with three games remaining.

We’ll Also Discuss

How the Colts can keep Deshaun Watson from pulling off an upset.

Is it T.Y. time again?

Just how good has Philip Rivers been this season?

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

3. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

4. Tennessee Titans (9-4)

5. Cleveland Browns (9-3)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

7. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

In the hunt

8. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-6)

List