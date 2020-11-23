AFC playoff picture: How Colts win over Packers impacts standings

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) found themselves on the right side of a 34-31 overtime win against the Green Bay Packers (7-3) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Big Picture

The Colts continue to show they can compete with the best teams in the NFL, and it bodes well for their playoff run as the season progresses. They have some winnable matchups coming up and find themselves suited to make a strong run for a top-four seed in the AFC playoff picture.

This Week’s Talking Point

The Week 12 matchup coming up is a big one. The Colts host the Tennessee Titans, who they beat in Week 10. The Titans are coming off of a big win over the Baltimore Ravens, and this matchup will hold massive implications both in the division and the entire playoff picture as a whole.

If the Colts can come out with another win against the Titans, they will be able to control their own fate when it comes to winning the division down the stretch.

We’ll Also Discuss

Is a second-half breakout for Jonathan Taylor finally underway after his big game against the Packers?

How much of a role will Kemoko Turay play now that he’s back from the PUP list.

How the Colts can ensure they come away with a season sweep against a tough division rival.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

3. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

4. Indianapolis Colts (7-3)

5. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

6. Cleveland Browns (7-3)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-4)

In the hunt

8. Baltimore Ravens (6-4)

9. Miami Dolphins (6-4)

List