AFC playoff picture: Colts still in the hunt after loss to Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) had it not been for some crucial turnovers in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even with the loss, the Colts still have a chance to make the playoffs as a wild-card team with five games remaining. It will be a tough path to the playoffs, but they aren’t out of it yet.

Here’s a look at where the Colts stand in the AFC playoff picture entering Week 13:

The Big Picture

The Baltimore Ravens took over the No. 1 seed from the Tennessee Titans after the latter lost to New England, who now finds themselves as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye while there are eight teams with records between 7-4 and 6-6, proving that the entire wild-card slate is up for grabs.

This Week's Talking Point

The Colts are on the road looking for a season sweep against the Houston Texans, a team the former dominated 31-3 in Week 6. This will be a bit different now with Tyrod Taylor back in the mix but the Colts should take care of business before heading into the Week 14 bye.

We'll Also Discuss

T.Y. Hilton’s history against the Texans. Spoiler: it’s good.

A key advantage the Colts may have over the rest of the wild-card teams going down the stretch.

What the Colts need to do to take care of business against an inferior AFC opponent.

Will Khari Willis make his return from the injured reserve list?

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

2. New England Patriots (8-3)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

6. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

In the hunt

8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

9. Denver Broncos (6-5)

10. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

12. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result 1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16 2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24 3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16 4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 27-17 5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN L, 31-25 (OT) 6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-3 7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC W, 30-18 8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 34-31 9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN W, 45-30 10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 23-17 11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 41-15 12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 38-31 13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS 14 BYE BYE BYE 15 Patriots Dec. 18 8:20 p.m. ET NFLN 16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. CBS 18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

