AFC playoff picture: Colts still in the hunt after loss to Bucs

Kevin Hickey
3 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) had it not been for some crucial turnovers in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even with the loss, the Colts still have a chance to make the playoffs as a wild-card team with five games remaining. It will be a tough path to the playoffs, but they aren’t out of it yet.

Here’s a look at where the Colts stand in the AFC playoff picture entering Week 13:

The Big Picture

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens took over the No. 1 seed from the Tennessee Titans after the latter lost to New England, who now finds themselves as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye while there are eight teams with records between 7-4 and 6-6, proving that the entire wild-card slate is up for grabs.

This Week's Talking Point

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Colts are on the road looking for a season sweep against the Houston Texans, a team the former dominated 31-3 in Week 6. This will be a bit different now with Tyrod Taylor back in the mix but the Colts should take care of business before heading into the Week 14 bye.

We'll Also Discuss

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

  • T.Y. Hilton’s history against the Texans. Spoiler: it’s good.

  • A key advantage the Colts may have over the rest of the wild-card teams going down the stretch.

  • What the Colts need to do to take care of business against an inferior AFC opponent.

  • Will Khari Willis make his return from the injured reserve list?

AFC Playoff Picture

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
2. New England Patriots (8-3)
3. Tennessee Titans (8-4)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
6. Buffalo Bills (7-4)
7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
In the hunt
8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
9. Denver Broncos (6-5)
10. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)
12. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

Remaining Schedule

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 25-16

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 27-17

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

L, 31-25 (OT)

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-3

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

W, 30-18

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 34-31

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

W, 45-30

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 23-17

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 41-15

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 38-31

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18

8:20 p.m. ET

NFLN

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

