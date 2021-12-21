AFC playoff picture: Colts enter Week 16 as top wild-card team

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) took a big win in prime-time over the New England Patriots (9-5) to prove they are capable of taking down even the hottest teams across the league.

Thanks to another big game from running back Jonathan Taylor to go along with a defense and special teams unit that recorded three takeaways and a touchdown, the Colts moved up to the top wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture.

Having won five of their last six games, let’s take a look at where the Colts sit in the playoff race along with the rest of the conference:

The Big Picture

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Here’s a rundown of how the top seeds performed in Week 15:

The Patriots were taken down by the Colts , 27-17, which helped the latter and bumped the former down a peg.

The Kansas City Chiefs took a big win in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers in what was one of the best games of the season.

The Tennessee Titans lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers but remain the leader in the AFC South by essentially two games because of tiebreakers.

The C incinnati Bengals took over the top spot in the AFC North with their win over the Denver Broncos .

Without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t come away with a win in a tight game against the Green Bay Packers.

This Week's Talking Point

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are riding high after toppling the Evil Empire and will look to keep it going against an Arizona Cardinals team that is coming off of a loss to the Detroit Lions. Much of the focus will be on what this game means for the playoff picture and how the Colts can take down one of the top teams in the NFC.

We'll Also Discuss

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Colts who made the Pro Bowl, which will be announced on Wednesday.

Is there concern about Carson Wentz’s performance against the Patriots?

The chance of getting Parris Campbell to return for the Christmas Day game.

Is winning the division still in the cards?

AFC Playoff Picture

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Story continues

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

2. New England (9-5)

3. Tennessee Titans (9-5)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)*

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)*

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6)*

In the hunt

8. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-7)

12. Cleveland Browns (7-7)

13. Denver Broncos (7-7)

Remaining Schedule

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result 1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16 2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24 3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16 4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 27-17 5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN L, 31-25 (OT) 6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-3 7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC W, 30-18 8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 34-31 9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN W, 45-30 10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 23-17 11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 41-15 12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 38-31 13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-0 14 BYE BYE BYE 15 Patriots Dec. 18 8:15 p.m. NFLN W, 27-17 16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. FOX 18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

1

1