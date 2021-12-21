AFC playoff picture: Colts enter Week 16 as top wild-card team
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) took a big win in prime-time over the New England Patriots (9-5) to prove they are capable of taking down even the hottest teams across the league.
Thanks to another big game from running back Jonathan Taylor to go along with a defense and special teams unit that recorded three takeaways and a touchdown, the Colts moved up to the top wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture.
Having won five of their last six games, let’s take a look at where the Colts sit in the playoff race along with the rest of the conference:
The Big Picture
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Here’s a rundown of how the top seeds performed in Week 15:
The Patriots were taken down by the Colts, 27-17, which helped the latter and bumped the former down a peg.
The Kansas City Chiefs took a big win in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers in what was one of the best games of the season.
The Tennessee Titans lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers but remain the leader in the AFC South by essentially two games because of tiebreakers.
The Cincinnati Bengals took over the top spot in the AFC North with their win over the Denver Broncos.
Without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t come away with a win in a tight game against the Green Bay Packers.
This Week's Talking Point
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts are riding high after toppling the Evil Empire and will look to keep it going against an Arizona Cardinals team that is coming off of a loss to the Detroit Lions. Much of the focus will be on what this game means for the playoff picture and how the Colts can take down one of the top teams in the NFC.
We'll Also Discuss
AP Photo/Aaron Doster
The Colts who made the Pro Bowl, which will be announced on Wednesday.
Is there concern about Carson Wentz’s performance against the Patriots?
The chance of getting Parris Campbell to return for the Christmas Day game.
Is winning the division still in the cards?
AFC Playoff Picture
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)
2. New England (9-5)
3. Tennessee Titans (9-5)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)
5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)*
6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)*
7. Buffalo Bills (8-6)*
In the hunt
8. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
10. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
11. Miami Dolphins (7-7)
12. Cleveland Browns (7-7)
13. Denver Broncos (7-7)
Remaining Schedule
AP Photo/AJ Mast
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 25-16
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 27-17
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
L, 31-25 (OT)
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-3
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
W, 30-18
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 34-31
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
W, 45-30
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 23-17
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 41-15
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 38-31
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-0
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
W, 27-17
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
FOX
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
1
1