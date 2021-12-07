AFC playoff picture: Colts creeping toward wild-card spot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts will finally get to enjoy the bye in Week 14 while most of the AFC will continue battling down the stretch for a playoff spot.

After taking care of business against the Houston Texans in a 31-0 win at NRG Stadium, the Colts roll into the bye week having won four of their last five and six of their last eight.

Let’s take a look at the updated AFC playoff picture entering Week 14:

The Big Picture

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This Week's Talking Point

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Finally getting their bye week, the Colts roll into Week 14 almost as healthy as can be. This will be the perfect time for players like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner to heal up for the stretch run. This week’s talking points will be a mix of reviewing the games that have taken place and what the Colts need to do over the final four games to secure a playoff spot.

We'll Also Discuss

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

  • Who needs more playing time coming out of the bye week?

  • Grading the rookie class through 13 games into their first season in the NFL.

  • Jonathan Taylor’s case for the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

  • A deep dive into Carson Wentz’s first season with the Colts and where they go from here.

  • Which games to watch and root for during the bye week.

AFC Playoff Picture

AP Photo/Justin Rex

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
2. New England Patriots (8-3)
3. Tennessee Titans (8-4)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)
6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)
7. Buffalo Bills (7-5)
In the hunt
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)
9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
10. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)
11. Cleveland Browns (6-6)
12. Denver Broncos (6-6)

Remaining Schedule

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 25-16

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 27-17

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

L, 31-25 (OT)

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-3

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

W, 30-18

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 34-31

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

W, 45-30

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 23-17

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 41-15

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 38-31

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-0

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18

8:20 p.m. ET

NFLN

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

1

1

Recommended Stories