AFC playoff picture: Colts creeping toward wild-card spot

The Indianapolis Colts will finally get to enjoy the bye in Week 14 while most of the AFC will continue battling down the stretch for a playoff spot.

After taking care of business against the Houston Texans in a 31-0 win at NRG Stadium, the Colts roll into the bye week having won four of their last five and six of their last eight.

Let’s take a look at the updated AFC playoff picture entering Week 14:

The Big Picture

As the New England Patriots took down the Buffalo Bills in a windy game Monday night, it vaulted them to the top spot in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens stumbled against the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick the former out of the top spot.

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business against a division opponent to help them keep pace in the race for the No. 1 spot.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals swapped spots in the race after the Chargers won a big game on the road.

This Week's Talking Point

Finally getting their bye week, the Colts roll into Week 14 almost as healthy as can be. This will be the perfect time for players like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner to heal up for the stretch run. This week’s talking points will be a mix of reviewing the games that have taken place and what the Colts need to do over the final four games to secure a playoff spot.

We'll Also Discuss

Who needs more playing time coming out of the bye week?

Grading the rookie class through 13 games into their first season in the NFL.

Jonathan Taylor’s case for the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

A deep dive into Carson Wentz’s first season with the Colts and where they go from here.

Which games to watch and root for during the bye week.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

2. New England Patriots (8-3)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

7. Buffalo Bills (7-5)

In the hunt

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)

11. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

12. Denver Broncos (6-6)

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result 1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16 2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24 3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16 4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 27-17 5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN L, 31-25 (OT) 6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-3 7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC W, 30-18 8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 34-31 9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN W, 45-30 10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 23-17 11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 41-15 12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 38-31 13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-0 14 BYE BYE BYE 15 Patriots Dec. 18 8:20 p.m. ET NFLN 16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. CBS 18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

