AFC playoff picture: Chiefs remain on top

The Chiefs remain on top of the AFC playoff picture, but they’ll have to keep winning.

If Kansas City wants home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, there’s not a lot of margin for error, as New England (which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker) is only a game back. Houston is also only a game back, and the Chargers are only a game back in the division.

Pittsburgh suffered a big loss on Sunday and no longer has the inside track for a bye week.

Here’s how the whole race looks after Week 12:

LEADERS

1. Kansas City (9-2): Still in first, but look out for the Chargers in the AFC West. And the Patriots and Texans for home-field advantage.

2. New England (8-3): Beating Houston head-to-head in Week One may prove to be huge.

3. Houston (8-3): A big lead in the AFC South.

4. Pittsburgh (7-3-1): The loss to the Broncos was a big one in the race for a bye week.

5. L.A. Chargers (8-3): Still a game behind the Chiefs, their meeting at Arrowhead will be big.

6. Baltimore (6-5): Wins the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on AFC record.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Indianapolis (6-5): The Colts just keep winning after a rough start to the season.

8. Miami (5-6): Owns the AFC record tiebreaker over Cincinnati, Tennessee and Denver based on AFC record.

9. Cincinnati (5-6): With Andy Dalton out for the season, their playoff hopes have likely gone from slim to none.

10. Denver (5-6): They’ll probably have to win out to make the playoffs, but the way they’ve been playing lately, that’s entirely possible.

11. Tennessee (5-6): The tiebreaker scenarios aren’t kind to the Titans.

12. Cleveland (4-6-1): They’re making progress, but not playoff contenders yet.

13. Buffalo (4-7): Certainly not a playoff team, but the Bills are playing better than most expected.

14. Jacksonville (3-8): Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets.

15. N.Y. Jets (3-8): Todd Bowles is coaching out the string now.

16. Oakland (2-9): Gruden’s guys are playing for the first pick in the draft.