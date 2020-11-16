AFC Playoff Picture: Chiefs get favorable outcomes during bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs got some favorable outcomes in the AFC Playoff Picture while their players rested during the Week 10 bye week. A number of AFC contenders dropped games this week. At the same time, the Las Vegas Raiders continue to gain ground on the AFC West. They’re just two games back from Kansas City, making Week 11 that much more crucial for the Chiefs.

Standings after Week 10

Playoff seeds 1. Steelers (9-0) [AFC North leader] 2. Chiefs (8-1) [AFC West leader] 3. Bills (7-3) [AFC East leader] 4. Colts (6-3) [AFC South leader] 5. Raiders (6-3) 6. Dolphins (6-3) 7. Ravens (6-3)

In the hunt 8. Titans (6-3) 9. Browns (6-3) 10. Patriots (4-5) 11. Broncos (3-6) Three AFC contenders lost games during Week 10, including the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills. It was the most impactful for the Titans, who lost to the Indianapolis Colts, giving the Colts the lead in the AFC South division and dropping the Titans from the playoffs altogether. The Dolphins and Raiders continue to win games, inching their way closer to the competition in their respective division races.

How do Chiefs clinch a playoff berth?

It might feel a little early to talk about clinching a playoff berth, but the reality is that the Chiefs could lock up a playoff berth in just a few week's time. Kansas City currently has a 99% chance to make the playoffs according to the New York Times' simulator. If the Chiefs manage to win their next four games against the Raiders, Buccaneers, Broncos, and Dolphins — they'll clinch a playoff berth. They'd also have a 77% chance to host a game on Wild Card weekend. If they only win the next three games and lose out the rest of the season, they would only be out of the playoffs in less than 1% of the simulations. Where they stand right now, this team is poised to make the playoffs. Really it's just a matter of when and with what seeding.

Can the Chiefs get a first-round bye?

There's only a single first-round bye week in the NFL's new playoff formatting. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently own that bye week as they remain undefeated through 10 weeks. Their schedule isn't exactly the toughest moving forward either. They only face four teams with winning records moving forward and two of those teams they've already beaten once (Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns). Right now the Chiefs have just an 18% chance of earning a first-round bye week with a 41% chance of earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Their chances to earn a bye week increase significantly with each consecutive victory, but at the end of the day, what they need most is a Pittsburgh loss. Preferably, that loss would come against an AFC conference opponent and help with the tiebreaker scenario for Kansas City.