AFC Playoff Picture: Browns-Steelers, Bills-Colts, Ravens-Titans matchups set

What the AFC playoff picture looks like after Sunday's games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the regular season now officially over for the 16 teams in the AFC, the left side of the NFL playoff bracket is set.

The NFL changed this year’s playoff format to include seven teams from each conference with just the top-seeded teams earning byes in the first round, rather than the traditional format of six teams and two byes for each conference.

With that modification in mind, the playoff picture for the AFC looks like this.

No. 4 Tennessee Titans (11-5) vs. No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (11-5) at 1:05 PM

In a dominant 38-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Lamar Jackson and JK Dobbins both put on record-breaking performances on their way to clinching the No. 5 seed.

Their opponent was decided in the last four seconds of a thriller between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans. The Titans sealed their playoff destiny quite literally by a few centimeters, with the game-winning field goal bouncing off the upright to get them over the hump 41-38.

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) vs. No. 6 Cleveland Browns (11-5) at 8:15 PM

The Cleveland Browns defeated their AFC North rivals from Pittsburgh to clinch their first playoff berth since 2002. Their reward is a Wild Card Weekend rematch with the Steelers.

The Browns barely got it done in a 22-24 victory, with Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger resting on the sidelines. They’ll have to do it again with Big Ben under center if they want to extend their season.

No. 2 Bills vs. No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at 1:05 PM

The Bills have emerged as a serious Super Bowl contender, locking up the No. 2 seed and their first division title since 1995. In his third season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks like a man on a mission and former-Terp Stefon Diggs has proven to be quite the offseason addition at wide receiver.

Story continues

Despite barely making it out of a highly competitive AFC, you can’t count out a Phillip Rivers-led Colts offense, especially not with Jonathan Taylor running the football. Taylor set a franchise rushing record in their 28-14 victory over the Jaguars and seems to be hitting his stride when it matters most.

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) host lowest seed remaining

Despite finishing the regular season in the L column, the defending champion Chiefs (14-2) finished the season with the best record in the NFL and are favorites to repeat.

Mahomes and the Chiefs earn the sole bye for the AFC and will meet the lowest-seeded team remaining after the first round. Knocking Andy Reid's Chiefs off will be a tall task for any of these AFC contenders.