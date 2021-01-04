AFC playoff bracket: Browns play Steelers in wild card round

There will be a rubber match in wild-card weekend between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Week 17 outcomes around the AFC set up a quick rematch between Cleveland and Pittsburgh at Heinz Field in the first round of the playoffs.

Round three between the Browns and Steelers will happen in Pittsburgh. Cleveland earned the No. 6 seed while the Steelers, who finished 13-3, are the three seed.

The other matchups for the wild-card round:

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

The Ravens are the No. 5 seed and the top wild-card team. They won the tiebreaker with the Browns after both teams finished with 11-5 records. Tennessee won the South with its 11-5 record, prevailing with a last-second FG off the upright banking in to beat the Texans, 41-38.

These teams met in Week 11, with the Titans prevailing 30-24 in overtime.

The Colts travel to Buffalo to face the red-hot Bills, who captured the No. 2 seed with an emphatic 56-26 blowout over the Dolphins that ended Miami’s postseason aspirations. Indianapolis is the seventh seed after finishing 11-5 but losing the tiebreaker with the Titans for the AFC South crown. They beat the Jaguars in Week 17.

Kansas City had already wrapped up the No. 1 seed and will have a bye. They will host the lowest-seeded winner from next weekend’s games in the divisional round.

The game times will be announced soon.