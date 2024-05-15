AFC opponent revealed for Patriots’ Week 7 international clash in London

The New England Patriots are headed back to Europe in Week 7 of the 2024 season for an international clash at Wembley Stadium in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’ll be one of several tough games on the Patriots’ schedule. After missing the playoffs last season, the Jaguars will be looking to prove they’re still contenders in a tough AFC South division. Trevor Lawrence, who is on the verge of a massive contract extension, will especially be looking to make some noise this year.

The Jaguars are also scheduled for a Week 6 matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Chicago Bears. So they’ll be staying in the U.K. for back-to-back games.

The biggest question for the Patriots is who will be under center at quarterback. Will it be Jacoby Brissett, or will rookie Drake Maye be up to speed enough with the offense to take the reins?

The game is scheduled for October 20 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Stay tuned to Patriots Wire for the full schedule release on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire