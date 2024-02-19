AFC North watch: Steelers QB rumors, Browns stadium drama and more

The Cincinnati Bengals, at least for now, don’t have a lot of news and buzz circulating around the team.

The same can’t be said for the other teams in the AFC North, though.

While the Bengals briefly had some news in regards to coaching staff changes during this quiet part of the schedule, it’s nothing compared to say, a budding quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh.

Those Steelers have questions about the future of the most important position in sports ahead of free agency and the draft. There’s also buzz around Cleveland and Baltimore with certain items, too.

With the Bengals mostly quiet, here’s a look at some AFC North news to know.

Steelers QB controversy?

Over in Pittsburgh, it sounds like the debate is between Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. It’s a surprising item, all things considered because it seems to suggest the Steelers won’t seriously invest in the position in free agency or the draft. That would be a shocker, given what the two players have shown already — and the Steelers aren’t known for big smokescreens like this.

Ravens re-sign WR

The Ravens re-upped with a wide receiver already, securing some depth. The former first-round pick will be back around breakout star Zay Flowers, though what happens with Odell Beckham Jr. seems to remain a question mark.

Browns stadium drama

The Browns could be getting a dome. They also, apparently, have a renovation plan in place that could cost upward of $1 billion. With about four years left on the current lease, the other Ohio team could be stuck in a renovate-or-move tug-of-war worth watching.

