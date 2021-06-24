AFC North watch: The Steelers lose another offensive lineman

The Cleveland Browns return an intact starting fivesome on the offensive line, and it’s one of the very best in the league. They also return some depth behind those impressive starters, too.

It’s a very different story for the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not content with just some chaos and attrition along their offensive line, the Steelers made another big move up front on Thursday. Pittsburgh waived longtime starting right guard David DeCastro.

The veteran is reportedly contemplating retirement, and the Steelers decided to part ways now instead of dealing with some longer-term uncertainty. Decastro has been one of the NFL’s best at his position for several years, particularly in pass protection.

DeCastro was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2012 and has been a starter ever since, earning two All-Pro nods and berths in the last six Pro Bowls. He is the fourth starting offensive lineman from the Steelers playoff team of 2020 to move on this offseason. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, center Maurkice Pouncey and right tackle Matt Feiler are all also gone.

Somewhere, Myles Garrett is smiling…

