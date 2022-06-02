AFC North watch: Steelers lose defensive starter to early retirement

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers took another offseason blow on Wednesday when a longtime defensive starter unexpectedly stepped away. Stephon Tuitt, a fixture on the Pittsburgh defensive line for most of the last eight seasons, announced his retirement.

The team confirmed the retirement with a press release on social media, written by Tuitt himself. The 29-year-old cited the tragic passing of his brother in 2020 and his recent graduation from Notre Dame as inspiration to move on from his football life.

Tuitt did not play in 2021 after his brother, Richard, was killed in a car accident in June of that year. Before that, the former second-round pick had started 79 games in seven seasons. His final year, 2020, was Tuitt’s best: 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and 10 TFLs.

Good luck to Tuitt as he begins his next chapter.

