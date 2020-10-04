AFC North Watch: A Steelers’ division roundup

It’s always good to keep an eye on the enemy and what better time than an unexpected, too-early Steelers bye week?

I sat down today hoping to see Pittsburgh’s in-division rivals lose to their respective opponents or at least the Ravens. Alas, the Browns defeated the Cowboys; the Ravens, Washington; and Bengals, Jaguars.

Just another kick in the pants to add to the 13-straight game stretch ahead for the Steelers.

In Cleveland’s contest, Dak Prescott threw for 500+ yards but was intercepted on what could’ve been the start of a comeback with 1:49 remaining. Toward the end, the Cowboys put up a fight after being down by double-digit points most of the game.

The Jaguars made it an interesting game but they couldn’t pull it off with field goals and handed the Bengals their first win of the season. It was the “Joe Mixon Show” and Joe Burrow enjoyed his second consecutive 300+ yard game.

Last, and certainly least, the Ravens defeated Washington 31-17. It’s tough to win when the only scores you have are on the ground and that’s what happened in Washington. Lamar Jackson’s two touchdown passes to tight end Mark Andrews put the game out of reach for the Football Team.

Here’s what’s on the docket for the AFC North in Week 5:

(0-2-1) Eagles @ (3-0) Steelers

(1-2-1) Bengals @ (3-1) Ravens

Colts @ (3-1) Browns

Like the Steelers, the Colts have played some mediocre opponents so far this season. If they can beat the 3-0 Bears today, the Colts-Browns game could be a doozy.

Great to have another division matchup with Bengals-Ravens. One of them has to lose, right? Me thinks it’ll be the Bengals, unfortunately. But Cincinnatti played well today — or was it that the Jaguars played badly? We’ll see next week.

