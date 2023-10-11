AFC North watch: A Steelers’ division roundup

The AFC North is sticking to its promise of being a tough division. The Cincinnati Bengals looked like they might let it be a three-way race but have won two of their last three games. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in first place by virtue of their head-to-head wins over the Browns and Ravens.

Here’s what’s on the docket for the AFC North in Week 6:

(3-2) Steelers: BYE

(5-0) 49ers @ (2-2) Browns

(3-2) Ravens @ (2-3) Titans

(3-1) Seahawks @ (2-3) Bengals

