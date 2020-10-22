AFC North watch: Ravens trade for Yannick Ngakoue, sign Dez Bryant to practice squad

Thursday was a busy one in Baltimore for Ravens GM Eric DeCosta. The Ravens reinforced the roster with a pair of high-profile roster additions to try and keep up with the Steelers and stay ahead of the Browns.

First, the Ravens pulled off a trade for Minnesota Vikings EDGE Yannick Ngakoue. Baltimore sent a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to the 1-5 Vikings for Nkagoue. Minnesota had traded a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick of its own to Jacksonville less than two months ago for the 25-year-old pass rush specialist.

Ngakoue has five sacks in six games but has been a liability in run defense and has not generated as much pressure as hoped in Minnesota. The Vikings will eat most of his $12 million, one-year contract.

DeCosta wasn’t done. He agreed to sign wide receiver Dez Bryant to the team’s practice squad. Bryant’s signing is pending the wideout passing a physical and COVID-19 protocols.

Bryant hasn’t played since 2017, though the 31-year-old did audition for the Browns back in 2018. The very public mutual courtship ended without Bryant signing in Cleveland, or anywhere else since. Debilitating knee and foot injuries derailed his Pro Bowl career in Dallas. Now he gets another chance in Baltimore.

