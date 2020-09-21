AFC North watch: Ravens and Steelers both cruise in Week 2

The Cleveland Browns did their part in picking up the divisional win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The Week 2 victory matched the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in the win column.

Briefly.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh both picked up victory No. 2 on Sunday, leaving the Browns a game back in the standings.

The Ravens had little trouble vanquishing the Houston Texans. Baltimore never trailed and answered every Texans score with one of their own in running away with a 33-16 road victory. The Ravens did not turn the ball over and scored a defensive touchdown in spoiling the winless Texans’ home opener despite a relatively quiet week from reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

One sour note for Baltimore: nickel CB Tavon Young tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Pittsburgh racked up over 400 yards of total offense in a 26-21 win over visiting Denver. The Steelers led the whole way, though the Broncos made it interesting with a late TD to close the gap to one score behind backup QB Jeff Driskel. The Steelers notched a safety in the game and methodically handled business to improve to 2-0.