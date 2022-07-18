AFC North Watch: Ravens RB JK Dobbins disputes injury concern report

The Cleveland Browns best route to the NFL playoffs will always be through the AFC North but it may be even more important in 2022. With the additions of Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Von Miller, Davante Adams, Terron Armstead, Marcus Williams, Robert Woods, Randy Gregory and Khalil Mack coming over from the NFC, the AFC is even more stacked this year.

Getting a Wild Card spot is more of a wild chance than ever before.

The AFC North has some transition as Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals made it to the Super Bowl while the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out what is next after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Health is the top priority for the Baltimore Ravens, who finished last in the division in 2021. The team struggled after most of their running backs and secondary went down last year and fell apart when Lamar Jackson was injured. The injury to JK Dobbins put more pressure on Jackson to shoulder the load in the running game.

Earlier today, Ian Rapoport reported that Dobbins might not be ready for Week 1 only for the Ravens back to quote tweet the NFL Network reporter to dispute that report:

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

To his credit, Rapoport retweeted Dobbins and addressed the issue as it happened on the Pat McAfee Show stating he was confident in his source:

Baltimore has two tough games to start the season including hosting the Tennesee Titans in Week 1 on Thursday Night Football and visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football the following week. Both teams made the playoffs in 2021 with the Titans holding the top seed in the AFC.

A healthy Dobbins would be helpful early in the year for Baltimore, time will tell whether Rapoport’s source ends up being right or if Dobbins is telling the truth about his health.