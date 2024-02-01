AFC North watch: Ravens latest to make a big coaching staff change

The Cincinnati Bengals are far from the only team in the AFC North to make a move at a coordinator spot during this early stretch of the offseason.

After the Bengals lost Brian Callahan to the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers hired a new name in the role, the Baltimore Ravens have just suffered a coordinator loss, too.

As expected, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is on his way out, agreeing to become the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Macdonald, now the youngest head coach in the NFL (36), is one of the most respected defensive coaches in football and has been rewarded as such.

It’s minor good news from a Bengals perspective, as Macdonald’s defenses have presented major problems over the years. Now, the Ravens will have to readjust with an internal promotion or external hire.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire